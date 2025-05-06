In its bid to checkmate the activities of illegal miners in the State, the Oyo State Government has launched a Joint Task Force backed by Executive Order 001/2023.

This development is a pointed to comprehensive crackdown on unauthorised mining activities and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

The state government representatives, traditional rulers, community representatives, and security agencies at separate events held at Babaaro, Igbeti, and Iseyin City Hall, Iseyin reaffirmed their collective commitment to responsible resource management and environmental protection.

The Director-General, Oyo State Mineral Development Agency (OYSMIDA), Mr Abiodun Oni in his address declared that the state will no longer tolerate illegal mining activities.

He said “The Joint Task Force has come to stay in Oyo State. Anyone found engaging in illegal mining will be held accountable and prosecuted. The law will take its full course”, he said.

He commended Governor Seyi Makinde for his visionary leadership and unwavering support in ensuring the security of Oyo residents and the protection of the state’s natural resources.

He also urged residents to report suspicious activities, saying, “If you see something, say something. We must all join hands to curb this menace.” As a sign of commitment, the government is providing amenities such as a borehole to serve the local community.

The General Manager, OYSMIDA, Mrs. Olufunke Omidiran, described the initiative as a strategic response to the growing threat of illegal mining, emphasizing that the Task Force is well-equipped and tasked with promoting sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship.

In his address, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Migrant and Homeland Security, ACG Segun Adegoke (rtd), highlighted the link between illegal mining and organized crime, including banditry and kidnapping.

He said “This Joint Task Force includes all constitutionally recognized security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps”

In a related development, the state has begun strict enforcement of Executive Order 001/2023, which mandates mining stakeholders and host communities to comply with the signing of Consent Letters and Community Development Agreements (CDAs) as stipulated by the Nigerian Mining Act.

During a stakeholders meeting in Iseyin, Mr. Oni reaffirmed that the directive is designed to safeguard mining communities by clearly defining the responsibilities of all parties involved with a particular emphasis on the role of traditional rulers.

According to him, “Progress has been slow due to limited cooperation from some stakeholders, particularly traditional leaders. This enforcement meeting is to re-emphasize everyone’s roles and ensure no one claims ignorance of the process,”

Traditional rulers and Local Government officials unanimously appointed His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye, and Hon. Kazeem Olayanju, Vice Chairman of ALGON and Chairman of Olorunsogo Local Government, as key figures in grassroots implementation.

Oba Titiloye expressed the traditional institutions’ readiness to support the government’s efforts, while Hon. Olayanju underscored the importance of ensuring community benefits from mining operations.

“Although mining is on the Federal exclusive list, our communities must still benefit. Miners must register with the State and enter into CDAs before obtaining community consent,” he noted.

Representatives from Operation Burst, NSCDC, the Old Oyo National Park, and the Zonal Mining Officer charged the newly inaugurated Task Force to remain focused and proactive in intelligence gathering and enforcement.

