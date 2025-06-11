The congress unites 850 participants and international organisations from 115 countries in a shared commitment to inclusion

Jameela Al Qasimi: The congress reflects our vision for inclusive communities and empowers people with disabilities in decision-making

Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the emirate is set to host the Inclusion International’s 18th World Congress from September 15 to 17, 2025. This momentous event will take place for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, under the theme “We are Inclusion.”

The Congress is one of the most significant international gatherings for the rights of people with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) in collaboration with Inclusion International, and supported by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) as the official media and logistics partner, the congress will convene at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Registration is now open with discounted rates available until June 16, through the official website: https://inclusion-international.org/

The event is expected to welcome around 850 participants, including self-advocates, family members, professionals, and representatives of local, regional, and international organisations from over 115 countries. These attendees will come from across five global regions, spanning the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region.

An Inclusive and Sustainable Environment

The Sharjah edition of the congress comes at a time where intellectual disability remains one of the most complex forms of disability, often involving challenges related to learning, communication, and independent living. Such events challenge these barriers by enabling this community, equipping families, and guiding institutions toward practices that ensure full societal participation.

In its 2025 edition, the congress aims to empower individuals to advocate for themselves and take part in decision-making processes that affect their lives. Since its inception in 1963, the World Congress has protected the rights of people with intellectual disabilities by amplifying their voices, promoting self-advocacy, and advancing policies that create supportive and sustainable environments.

Sharjah was chosen as host city due to its inclusive and accessible environment, strategic location, and advanced infrastructure that caters to the needs of people with disabilities. The choice also recognises the prominent role played by SCHS, a long-time member of Inclusion International, which has been a leading advocate for their rights for decades.

Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director General of SCHS, stated: “We are proud that Sharjah is hosting this global event for the first time in the MENA region, reflecting the emirate’s ongoing commitment to improving the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and supporting their families.”

She noted that the World Congress embodies Sharjah’s vision of building communities where people with intellectual disabilities have a real voice and influence in shaping policies and decisions. Her Highness added that the emirate has consistently prioritised turning inclusion into a practical reality, emphasising active involvement and collective responsibility throughout society.

A Disability-Friendly City

Sharjah has been officially named as an “Accessible City for the Physically Disabled,” and is widely known for its highly developed infrastructure, inclusive public spaces, and proven capacity to host international events. These attributes, Sheikha Jameela noted, make it an ideal location for a congress of this scale and importance.

She stressed that Sharjah has embraced a strong rights-based approach to empower people with intellectual disabilities by supporting their access to education, employment, healthcare, and decision-making. The emirate’s inclusive infrastructure is designed to meet the highest standards of accessibility across public services.

Sheikha Jameela said that the congress shows the progress Sharjah has made in this field, offering a global platform to exchange experiences, highlight best practices, and work collectively toward a more inclusive and equitable future.

Critical Topics

The three-day event will address critical topics, including inclusive education, community and family support, employment, humanitarian services, healthcare, deinstitutionalisation, legal decision-making, social protection, self-advocacy, and capacity building for organisations working in the disability sector.

Thought leaders, government officials, policy experts, and advocates from around the world are expected to contribute, making the congress a strategic platform for shaping actionable recommendations that promote inclusion globally.

Held every four years, the World Congress brings together self-advocates, families, and professionals to share ideas, success stories, and challenges, all of which contribute to reinforcing the global identity and collective momentum of the inclusion movement.

As part of its call to action, SCHS is inviting governments, institutions, educators, healthcare providers, and social organisations to participate in this event and help build environments where dignity, inclusion, and equal opportunity are upheld for all.