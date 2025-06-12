Cairo, Egypt — The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) has launched an enhanced edition of its Summer Internship Program for University Students, in collaboration with the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI) and Systel, the sole official sales and services distributor for Motorola Solutions in Egypt. This program is part of Egypt’s national strategy to upskill its young talent and prepare them for careers in ICT and digital arts.

With a renewed focus on future-ready skills and expanded reach, the program aims to train over 10,000 undergraduate students from faculties of engineering, computer science, business information systems, media, fine and applied arts, and art education, across Egypt’s governorates.

A Talent-Powered Vision

With more than 760,000 university graduates annually, including 50,000 ICT graduates, 171,000 in finance and accounting, and 28% in STEM fields, Egypt boasts one of the most dynamic and multilingual talent pools in the region. The government’s vision, led by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and its affiliates including ITIDA, places young talent at the heart of its digital transformation strategy. Through targeted programs, Egypt is training over 500,000 professionals by 2025 in high-demand domains like AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Market-Aligned Curriculum and Practical Tracks

The revamped program was redesigned to meet evolving labor market needs and the skill demands of local and international employers. Each training path spans 120 hours, including 90 hours of specialized technical training, and 30 hours of workplace readiness training, covering soft skills and freelancing fundamentals.

Delivered in cooperation with NTI, the program features eight specialized tracks, including Cybersecurity, Software development and UI/UX design, Data analytics and AI, Cloud computing, Systems administration, Electronics, Digital arts, and Digital marketing.

The tracks are tailored to students in their first, second, or third academic year and are offered either online or in-person through NTI campuses and Digital Egypt Innovation Hubs (Creativa Centers) across various governorates.

International Certification Discounts

Students enrolled in the program will benefit from up to 70% discounts on international certification exams offered through NTI, empowering them to gain industry-recognized credentials that boost employability in global markets.

Strategic Partnership with Systel (Motorola Solutions)

In parallel, ITIDA is also rolling out a specialized summer training track with Systel, Egypt’s leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions. This industry-led program targets 250 students annually and provides practical, hands-on training in advanced telecommunications technologies, including:

Microwave and broadband communications

Fiber optics

Surveillance systems

Satellite communications

Public safety networks

The program also includes 30 hours of soft skills training. The technical component is fully sponsored by Systel as part of its CSR commitments, while ITIDA covers the non-technical portion.

Empowering the Next Generation of Digital Leaders

This initiative is a key pillar in ITIDA’s broader mission to strengthen Egypt’s positioning as a regional hub for digital services and a top global destination for IT and business process outsourcing. It reflects the agency’s commitment to long-term human capital development and to creating sustainable career pathways for Egypt’s youth in the digital economy.

Participation is free of charge and open to undergraduate students in relevant faculties across Egypt. Interested students can apply via ITIDA or NTI’s official portals.