Abu Dhabi: In the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, Investopia launched the inaugural edition of its Global Talks series, Investopia Global – Mediterranean, in Cyprus. This new edition aims to strengthen investment partnerships between the UAE and Mediterranean countries across key sectors of the new economy, including tourism, entrepreneurship, innovation, clean energy, renewable energy, transport, and logistics. It also provides a platform for exchanging insights and perspectives on global trends in financing tools, with a focus on sustainable and innovative finance solutions, including fintech.

Held in collaboration with IMH, the event welcomed the participation of over 300 attendees, including ministers, government officials, private sector representatives, investors, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from the UAE, Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece, and across Europe. Prominent participants included H.E. Giorgos Papanastasiou, Cyprus Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry; H.E. Kostas Koumis, Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism; H.E. Olga Kefalogianni, Greek Minister of Tourism; H.E. Laura Lahoud, Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism; H.E. Mohammed Al Hawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment; Stavros Stavrou, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Philokypros Roussounides, Secretary General of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Thanos Michaelides, CEO of Thanos Hotels & Resorts.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE and Cyprus share strategic relations and a strong economic partnership across all areas of mutual interest. These bilateral ties are supported by the wise leadership of both nations and guided by a shared vision to expand cooperation and partnership across various sectors, advancing prosperity and wellbeing for their peoples.

1,850 Cypriot companies operating in the UAE

H.E. said: “Economic cooperation between the UAE and Cyprus continues to grow steadily. Today, UAE markets are home to approximately 1,850 Cypriot companies operating across a wide range of sectors. Cyprus also serves as a vital economic gateway for the expansion of Emirati companies into key European markets, thanks to its strategic location. We look forward to deepening collaboration with our partners in the Cypriot government and private sector through new projects in sectors such as the new economy, energy, education, transport and logistics, and technology.” H.E. further noted that holding Investopia Global – Mediterranean in Cyprus reflects the strength and depth of the economic partnership between the two friendly nations.

New platform enhancing economic cooperation between the UAE and Mediterranean countries

During his participation in a session titled “Bridging Prosperity: Unlocking GCC–Eastern Mediterranean Synergies,” H.E. Bin Touq stated: “Today marks the launch of the first milestone of Investopia Global in Cyprus, through which we aim to build a new bridge of fruitful economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and the Mediterranean region. The UAE views this region as a strategic economic partner, and we believe that fostering GCC–Mediterranean economic synergy presents a vital opportunity to establish a resilient, diversified, and innovation-driven economic model - one that supports comprehensive development at both regional and global levels.”

He added: “Through the diverse sessions of this edition of Investopia Global Talks, we aim to chart new avenues of collaboration between the public and private sectors across sustainable fields, including renewable energy, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), infrastructure, innovation, technology, tourism, culture, education, and scientific research. These efforts are designed to drive sustainable economic growth across both regions.”

Six panel sessions at Investopia Global – Mediterranean 2025

Discussions explored the strategic geographic positioning of the GCC and Mediterranean countries in fostering joint economic relations and unlocking new avenues for growth amid ongoing global economic shifts. The sessions highlighted opportunities to establish strategic partnerships across key sectors, including energy, trade, infrastructure, tourism, and innovation. They also reviewed emerging investment prospects linking the UAE with Mediterranean markets, emphasizing the region’s growing significance as a strategic financial and trade hub that facilitates cross-border investment.

Participants also examined national strategies and progressive regulatory frameworks designed to attract private capital, alongside the UAE’s pivotal role in developing seaports and maritime infrastructure to enhance regional trade and logistics. Further discussions addressed global investment trends, rising government expenditure on infrastructure, technology, and clean energy, as well as evolving tourism policies aimed at supporting economic diversification. The sessions underscored tourism’s vital role in fostering cultural understanding and social cohesion, and emphasized regional efforts to strengthen strategic tourism partnerships between GCC and Eastern Mediterranean countries, recognizing the sector’s importance in deepening economic and cultural ties between the two regions.

Global trends shaping the digital economy, the role of shipping as a vital enabler of economic development, the impact of technological advancements on the future of global trade, and the latest investment developments in energy and advanced technologies for clean water treatment also formed part of the discussions.

Roundtable discussions and bilateral meetings between the UAE and Cyprus

The event also featured a series of roundtable discussions and bilateral meetings between UAE and Cypriot representatives from both the public and private sectors. These engagements aimed to strengthen ties between the two countries’ business communities, support the mutual leveraging of investment opportunities, facilitate trade and investment flows, and explore prospects for collaboration across key economic sectors of shared interest.

This edition marked the 16th in the Investopia Global Talks series and the first to be held in the Mediterranean region. It builds on the success of the ‘Investopia Europe’ edition, held in Milan in May, and will be followed by a series of upcoming global events in major cities across India, China, and other countries later this year.

Since its launch, Investopia has successfully organized four main editions in the UAE and 16 global editions across various cities around the world. These events have brought together more than 10,000 participants, including leaders, experts, businessmen, investors, specialists and entrepreneurs from around the world, to shape a sustainable economic future and reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global investment destination. The platform has also contributed to forging meaningful economic partnerships and unlocking promising investment opportunities in sustainable economic sectors including fintech, space, aviation technologies, AI, green energy, circular economy, and fashion.

