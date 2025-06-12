Abu Dhabi – The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has opened registration for the 8th edition of its ‘Venturist’ Summer Camp, targeting Emirati students aged 13 to 18. The week-long summer camp will be held from July 7 to 11, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi 42 headquarters in Zayed Port, Abu Dhabi.

This first of its kind camp is designed to empower the youth and enhance their skills in technology and game development fields. Its training programme is divided into two distinct pathways based on age. The first one, for those between the ages 13 to 15, aims to build a strong foundation in programming and game development. The second, tailored for those aged 16-18, offers the opportunity to explore advanced concepts in game development and design.

The programme serves as a dynamic platform to explore game development in an educational environment, blending learning and recreation. It also encourages collective work and enhances team spirit, while cultivating entrepreneurial and creative thinking. Participants are encouraged to develop innovative ideas and practical solutions that align with current market trends and demands. Moreover, the camp is organised under the supervision of specialised trainers in game development, aiming to enhance students’ skills in programming and project development aspects.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said, “The camp is much more than just an educational programme, rather it aims to foster a dynamic environment that contributes to enhancing creativity, developing technical skills, teamwork and entrepreneurial thinking, while enabling participants to gain game development experience. Such an approach empowers Emirati youth to hone their skills and develop innovative ideas. This further aligns with our vision to promote innovation in Abu Dhabi, recognising its vital role in strengthening the small and medium-sized enterprise ecosystem, especially within the realm of game development. The camp will also prepare students for freelance and future career opportunities in the gaming sector.”

Since its launch in 2022, the summer camp has attracted the participation of 750 Emirati students across its intensive training programmes. Participants were even awarded a prestigious training certificate from Stanford University, reflecting the superior quality of the training.

The Khalifa Fund invites ambitious young minds to leverage this valuable opportunity and become a part of an inspiring educational journey. Registrations are open for Emirati students aged 13 to 18, and residing in Abu Dhabi, until June 30, 2025.

To register and learn more about the application criteria, please visit the website: https://www.khalifafund.ae/program-initiatives/venturist-summer-camp/

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae

