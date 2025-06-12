Abu Dhabi, UAE: With the world’s developing nations facing an unprecedented US$4 trillion annual shortfall in sustainable development financing, leaders of the developing nations are coming together in Abu Dhabi for a landmark forum. The first-ever Global South Economic Forum (GSEF), set for June 17, 2025, will bring together policymakers, experts, think-tankers, technocrats and innovators to drive solutions for closing this critical gap and advancing the ambitions of the developing nations.

Organised by Centre of Geoeconomics for the Global South (COGGS) in partnership with Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), UAE, Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), China, and Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, UAE, the high-level forum GSEF 2025 aspires to reimagine economic frameworks for a more equitable global future.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Economic and Trade Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, will deliver the keynote address in the Plenary Session, which will include a panel discussion in presence of Jawad Al Anani, Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jordan, H.E. Christian Cardona, Former Trade Minister, Malta, H.E. Seyed Sajjadpour, Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, and H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, DG, AGDA.

“In 2025, the global financing gap for sustainable development in developing countries is estimated to be US$4 trillion annually. This gap represents a significant increase from previous years, with factors like climate change, conflict, and geopolitical uncertainty driving up the need for development finance,” said a recent United Nations report. “The gap has increased by 60 percent compared to previous estimates, reaching US$4 trillion from US$2.5 trillion.”

The financing gap threatens the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as ending poverty, fighting climate change, and building sustainable economies. UN officials have called for urgent action to address the financing gap, emphasizing the need for more resources and a global financial overhaul. The United Nations has highlighted this shortfall and called for urgent action to address it, emphasizing the need for a global financial overhaul and increased international cooperation.

The GSEF 2025 is designed to address the most pressing issues facing the Global South. Central themes of the forum include exploring the shifting trends of geoeconomics and multi-polarity. The forum will explore pathways to strengthen regional economic integration through trade blocs, infrastructure development, and collaborative initiatives that deepen Global South economic ties. Harnessing the transformative potential of emerging technologies - such as artificial intelligence, green energy, and digital finance - will be a key focus, aiming to drive sustainable development and ensure greater cooperation.

Additionally, the agenda of the forum emphasizes the importance of media and narrative-building by empowering authentic Global South voices, countering biases, and amplifying alternative perspectives. The unique role of the UAE as a strategic bridge will be promoted in the forum, showcasing the Emirate’s contributions to North-South and South-South connectivity through investment, logistics, and innovation.

Mohammed Saqib, Founder and Convenor of COGGS, says, “GSEF 2025 aims to serve as a pivotal platform for multilateral dialogue, enabling strategic cooperation, and enhancing the collective potential of nations across the Global South. The Global South is no longer merely a recipient of global economic trends; it is a powerful force shaping them. This Forum will be instrumental in forging pathways for shared prosperity and a more balanced global economic order.”

The inaugural edition of GSEF will host more than 100 [MOU1] delegates including more than 20 state representatives and the members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE. The Bureau of Research on Industries and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF India) is facilitating the presence of the Indian delegation at the forum.

About Global South Economic Forum (GSEF)

Global South Economic Forum (GSEF) is a forum convening ministers, former heads of state from Global South nations. Inaugurated by a ministerial session, the forum is hosted at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), Abu Dhabi, a globally recognized institution frequented by world leaders and diplomats.

GSEF is positioned as a solution-offering platform for the Global South, addressing unfulfilled promises of traditional elite forums. The Forum emphasizes economic resilience, sustainable finance, technological innovation, and inclusive growth for Global South nations. The expert discussants will prescribe actionable solutions to real-world challenges facing the Global South. The Forum aims to secure the interests of Global South nations, with a narrative of empowerment and transformation of institutions and organisations in the age of multi-polarity.

About Centre of Geoeconomics for the Global South (COGGS)

Centre of Geoeconomics for the Global South (COGGS) is bringing together Global South countries with a focus on economics, but its vision extends to broader development, resilience, and economic as well as social collaboration. COGGS is committed to publishing research papers in partnerships with prestigious partner organisations worldwide, including the UAE, Argentina, Egypt, India, and Indonesia.