Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At the Global Eco Summit, held during the annual Huawei Developer Conference (HDC) 2025, Huawei showcased a range of innovative achievements to global partners and developers as part of their joint efforts to build an ecosystem. Joined by developers, partners, and industry representatives, Huawei showcased breakthroughs in wearables, reaffirming its commitment to continuous innovation and an open ecosystem that connects health, lifestyle, and intelligent experiences, while aiming to explore new technologies, scenarios, and values in the smart wearable industry and transform wearables into real-time health companions and lifestyle assistants.

Vice President (Overseas), Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept, Huawei Consumer Cloud Service

"We believe innovation thrives in open ecosystems," said Wu Hao, Vice President of Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept at Huawei. “Through collaboration with different global partners, and by empowering developers with tools from the HarmonyOS ecosystem, we are creating an innovation ecosystem future，where wearables are not just devices but indispensable partners in all aspects of life." Meanwhile, Huawei’s successful partnerships with international brands in outbound and oversea market expansion demonstrate how it delivers more convenient, secure, and reliable services for consumers overseas. Its proprietary advertising platform, powered by cutting-edge data science, further enables overseas partners to achieve precise audience targeting and maximize engagement.

Strategic Upgrade Wearable Technology: Full-Stack Strategic Upgrades

Huawei today unveiled a fully upgraded Sports Health Full-Stack Strategy at HDC 2025, a comprehensive initiative designed to redefine smart wearable technology through integrated hardware, software, and ecosystem innovations. The strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to transforming wearables from basic tracking devices into intelligent health companions and lifestyle hubs, leveraging four key industry enablement capabilities to drive breakthroughs in digital health and user experience.

The core of this strategy lies in a comprehensive stack upgrade spanning hardware, system, and technological layers. In hardware innovation, the new X-TAP distributed super-sensing module pioneers’ breakthroughs, delivering advanced health monitoring and interactive experiences through advanced sensor fusion technology to raise the standard for consumer-grade health technology. At the system level, wearables equipped with HarmonyOS introduce new features and achieve a 35% improvement in system smoothness compared to the previous version, offering a more seamless, intelligent, and user-friendly experience. Meanwhile, the upgraded OpenXuanji platform further emphasizes "faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive" data openness, providing developers with real-time multi-dimensional health and motion data to accelerate ecosystem innovation.

Huawei is also advancing platform enablement capabilities to create cutting-edge user experiences and tailor-made industry solutions. The upgraded Research and Health platforms enhance the intelligence and personalization of health management services. In addition, the four key enablement capabilities have been comprehensively strengthened, alongside the official launch of the Industry Solution 1.0, which provides industry partners with a practical implementation roadmap.

With these strategic upgrades, Huawei reinforces its role as a pioneer in the wearable tech landscape, driving innovation through a user-centric, ecosystem-driven approach. The upgraded full-stack layout enables industry partners to achieve breakthroughs in more fields, jointly delivering better experiences for consumers. In the field of health management, Huawei wearables assist users and doctors in achieving end-to-end health management, from prevention to treatment and recovery.

Holistic User Experiences: Health, Lifestyle, and Partner-Driven Innovation

Building on its upgraded Sports Health full-stack strategy, Huawei is accelerating the evolution of wearables into active health management tools. A wearable-driven cohort study on cardiovascular health is advancing a closed-loop care model for blood pressure monitoring, reflecting the company’s forward-looking approach to early-stage intervention, or “zero-level prevention.” Huawei also plans to extend this research into areas such as respiratory health and sleep tracking, aiming to deliver continuous, full-cycle support across prevention, monitoring, and recovery.

In the sports health domain, Huawei is enhancing the sports experience with scenario-specific innovations and intelligent features. At HDC 2025, visitors explored immersive demos such as the upgraded golf mode, now covering over 15,000 courses worldwide with enhanced 3D visuals and precise green distance data. The newly added wheelchair mode to Huawei’s Activity Rings further promotes inclusivity by supporting users with mobility challenges. These features, underpinned by sensor upgrades and AI-driven insights, enable users to track and optimize exercise performance with greater accuracy and personalization.

Facing industry digital and intelligent transformation, Huawei empowers upgrades in healthcare, fitness, and other sectors with health management capabilities, providing industry partners with digital solutions of more comprehensive and in-depth through full-chain data collection and analysis.

In convenient lifestyle scenarios, Huawei's smart wearables have formed a five-category application matrix: WatchPay, developed in collaboration with a leading fintech company in the Philippines, has covered 50,000 merchants in the Philippines, offering a "raise-your-wrist-to-pay" experience for 12 million smartwatch users (including 7 million Huawei users); the A Music app, created with ACCESS, enables top-tier streaming content services on HUAWEI WATCH 5, with plans to enable more intelligent services in the future, such as AI-driven recommendations based on user profiles and deep-link search. While an innovative intelligent, created by Somnio merges GPS, weather services, and AI chat functions to serve as a travel assistant, its contextual awareness is also optimized for smartwatches, enabling users to receive timely prompts related to physical activity, environmental conditions, and health-relevant decisions during travel. From payment consumption to audio-visual entertainment, and from schedule management to health monitoring, Huawei is positioning smart wearables as a central tool in digital life through "one-watch integration" of scenario-based capabilities. These services demonstrate Huawei’s ambition to make smartwatches not just tools, but central devices for daily convenience and entertainment.

Collaborative Ecosystem: Partners and Developers Drive Innovation

Huawei's wearable ecosystem continues to grow through close collaboration with global partners. ACCESS, a leader in connected content, expanded its partnership with Huawei by launching the A Music app, setting new standards for media experiences on wearable devices. Future upgrades will include deep-link streaming search, personalized recommendations, and voice assistant integration. In travel, Huawei partnered with Turkish Airline to integrate the HUAWEI WATCH 5 with the airline’s mobile app, enhancing convenience for passengers since its launch in April 2025, with plans to expand to the new series device.

In Southeast Asia, Huawei collaborated with a top fintech company in the Philippines to embed secure, contactless payment infrastructure into its wearables, boosting digital payment adoption. Meanwhile, Somnio introduced an intelligent assistant for HarmonyOS. It combines GPS, AI voice, and context-aware services, pushing the boundaries of mobile travel support and showcasing the versatility of Huawei’s wearable ecosystem.

Nowadays, an increasing number of domestic tourists are traveling abroad for business. From 2023 to 2024, the number of Huawei-using tourists in popular destinations such as Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam have more than doubled. Huawei's collaborative services with various brands have become a reliable assistant in their journeys. In Southeast Asia, the service co-launched by Huawei and a top transportation service provider in Southeast Asia has streamlined travel with seamless convenience. Users can log in with one click via their Huawei ID and make direct payments through Huawei Pay, ensuring secure and reliable travel whether arriving at an unfamiliar airport late at night or navigating through foreign cities.

Additionally, Huawei SkyTone has partnered with a leading retail property developer in Southeast Asia to provide overseas tourists with exclusive data experience packages, travel gift packages, recreational discounts and other convenient services. These services empower travelers to plan their journeys with ease and enjoy a smoother, more connected experience abroad.

In addition, according to a figure reported by China’s National Immigration Administration, China’s outbound travel market is experiencing rapid growth, with the entry-exit population surging by 43.9% in 2024, driving increasingly segmented consumer demand. Against this backdrop, Huawei as one of the leading smartphone brands, its advertising platform presents an optimal opportunity for overseas brands to strengthen their precise reach to the Chinese market and its consumers. For instance, the renowned Italian luxury fashion house leveraged Petal Ads' "system-level + device-level + application-level" data science capabilities to build a precise luxury audience segmentation model, targeting the brand's core audience while enhancing brand awareness through innovative marketing approaches. This collaboration won the Gold Award for Intelligent Marketing/OTT at the 25th IAI International Advertising Awards in 2025.

A Vision Built on Innovation and Collaboration

HDC 2025 reinforced Huawei’s leadership in the global wearables space by blending next-generation hardware, intelligent software integration, and a vibrant partner network. As wearables evolve from step counters to full-fledged lifestyle companions, Huawei is shaping a future built on intelligent health, immersive content, and seamless convenience. The company’s holistic, ecosystem-driven approach is turning vision into reality—bringing intelligent wellness to the wrists of users worldwide.