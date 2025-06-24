Global Cohort Selected from 2,300+ Applications Across over 75 Countries

Venture-Building Journey Featured Strategic Partnerships and Industry Immersions

Demo Day Connects Founders with Investors and Ecosystem Leaders

Sharjah, The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) organized the Demo Day for its flagship Sharjah Startup Studio (S3) on Monday 23rd June at YourSpace in Aljada, celebrating the graduation of the 2024 cohort. The event concluded a six-month intensive program that supported 19 high-potential startups in scaling their operations and preparing for expansion into regional and international markets.

The event was attended by Her Excellency Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, and Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa.

The program focused on Sheraa’s four Centers of Excellence; Education Technology, Sustainability, Creative Industries, and Manufacturing, reflecting national priorities and Sharjah’s long-term innovation vision. Startups benefited from a comprehensive venture-building journey that offered strategic guidance, expert mentorship, operational support, and direct access to partners and markets.

The startups in the 2024 cohort were selected from a competitive pool of more than 2,300 applications representing over 75 countries. Collectively, they have raised approximately $19.3 million in funding and generated combined revenues exceeding $21.9 million. Participants also benefited from the support of more than 30 experts across business management, marketing, and operations, in addition to complimentary workspace and business licenses in Sharjah.

H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said: “S3 Demo Day reflects Sheraa’s commitment to building a strong pipeline of ventures that align with national priorities and contribute to long-term economic growth. These startups are innovative, operational, investment-ready businesses with clear market potential. Through this program, we focus on providing founders with strategic guidance, specialized support, and access to key stakeholders they need to navigate complex challenges, strengthen their models, and scale with confidence. Sharjah remains focused on enabling founders to build resilient, high-impact businesses with long-term value.”

S3 is structured around three core pillars, namely, Scaling, Securing, and Supporting. The program provides participants with expert mentorship and a customized roadmap, ensuring that they receive the right support to achieve product-market fit. Upon successful application, startup founders gained access to Sheraa’s Centers of Excellence (COE) partners, facilitating connections with leading entities and authorities as well as potential customers while absorbing valuable industry insights that can truly make a difference to their chances for success.

The six-month journey included customized one-on-one coaching, technical advisory, and hands-on workshops across product development, business modelling, and go-to-market strategy. Startups also participated in curated field visits and market access opportunities with entities including Microsoft, BEEAH Group, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), American University of Sharjah (AUS) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT). Founders underwent specialized training in conscious leadership and team-building, and received pitch coaching to hone their investor presentations and growth strategies.

Sheraa’s S3 Demo Day served as a vibrant platform, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and strategic partners to explore market-ready innovations and connect with founders poised for growth.

19 Startups showcased at the event including Squirrel Education, a gamified platform that teaches financial literacy through interactive simulations; Little Sprouties, which makes healthy, sustainable food for babies and toddlers using innovative processes and local UAE ingredients, promoting wellness and sustainability; City Greens Innovation, a venture advancing vertical farming using AI-driven automation; Damdoum, which enriches cultural knowledge with a gamified app offering localized content in MENA dialects, rewarding users and connecting brands with an engaged audience; and Schoolvoice, a communication platform that strengthens engagement between schools and parents.

Sheraa’s S3 Demo Day reaffirmed Sharjah’s role in driving innovation-forward entrepreneurship and establishing the emirate as a launchpad for impactful, globally scalable ventures.