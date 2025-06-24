Doha: The Ministry of Justice’s Real Estate Brokerage Department announced an update to the list of licensed real estate brokers, with the updated list published on the Ministry’s official website and includes information on accredited brokers.

According to the update, the number of licensed real estate brokers on the list has reached 672, including 4 legal entities (companies) and 668 natural persons (individuals). The brokers have been categorized according to their municipal jurisdiction, and the list includes license numbers and contact information for each broker.

On this occasion, Director of the Real Estate Brokerage Department Khalid Hassan Al-Mehshadi said that this update reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing transparency and providing the public with accurate and up-to-date information about licensed real estate brokers, with the aim of building trust in real estate transactions and contributing to organizing and improving the efficiency of the sector.

The Director pointed out that the Ministry of Justice is working to train and develop the expertise of real estate brokers through mandatory training courses organized by the Legal and Judicial Studies Center in cooperation with the Brokerage Department, adding that these courses are a prerequisite for obtaining a license and aim to equip professionals in the field with the necessary legal knowledge and investment skills to keep pace with developments in the real estate market.

Al-Mehshadi said that the regular updates to the list reflect the growing interest in practicing real estate brokerage, which indicates the success of the Ministry’s action plan in implementing the provisions of Law No. (22) of 2017 on Regulating the Real Estate Brokerage Works, along with its related executive decisions, enhancing Qatar’s investment climate and attracting capital to the real estate sector.

