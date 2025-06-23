Dubai, UAE: Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME), a subsidiary of Al Fahim Group and leading regional provider of electric commercial vehicle turnkey solutions, is marking two years of success as the exclusive distributor of SANY electric trucks, in the UAE, by announcing the introduction of three new models into their fleet offering.

All new models will be officially launched and immediately available in the UAE market from the first day of the Mobility Live Middle East 2025.

From day one of its operations, EGME has been at the forefront of the region’s sustainable transport and logistics transformation. Indeed, the launch of these new models is not only being hailed as a clear sign of the company’s rapid growth and success, this milestone event also represents the official start of ‘Phase 2’ of its regional expansion plan.

In ‘Phase 1’, EGME started with just two electric truck models – the SANY Heavy Duty Truck (6x4, 350 kWh) and the Light Duty Truck (105 kWh). Over the last two years, EGME has overseen the deployment of 30 Heavy Duty Trucks and 10 Light Duty Trucks with leading global logistics and transport partners, including: DSV, Einride, Emirates Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, Red Lines International, Massar Solutions and AVL General Land Transport.

Sany trucks are an increasingly visible feature on the roads of the UAE – operating daily across varied applications and industry sectors.

Multi-purpose and versatile, Sany Electric trucks are fast becoming the electric commercial vehicles (ECVs) of choice by the likes of container transport operators, first and last-mile deliveries, and aggregate transportation, among many other segments.

Of course, each industry sector has their specific challenges and demands, but Sany Electric Trucks continue to prove themselves – time and again – in areas of both performance and viability, and they are particularly at ease in the region’s demanding climate and terrain.

Located on Stand J20, Dubai World Trade Centre, EGME’s participation at the event represents major opportunity to showcase its electric truck business achievements and showcase the new models being added to its fleet offering.

The three new models to be unveiled are the:

SANY Electric 8x4 Dump Truck – 25 CBM load capacity, ideal for site, quarry and crusher operations.

– 25 CBM load capacity, ideal for site, quarry and crusher operations. Sany Electric 4x2 Chassis 1 2 Tonne Payload – adaptable for municipality vehicles, midmile logistics, and F&B distribution.

– adaptable for municipality vehicles, midmile logistics, and F&B distribution. Sany Electric 6x4 Tractor head with 588 kWh battery – for extended singlecharge range for material and container transport.

In tandem with these vehicles’ UAE market introductions, EGME has also revealed it is investing in turnkey “electrification” solutions for its clients. These include end-to-end vehicle supply, software for fleet management battery swapping station solutions, and Depot DC group charging infrastructure.

According to EGME, these integrated offerings simplify the transition to commercial EVs for its clients, while also aligning with the UAE’s national goalfor sustainable mobility.

“Over the past two years, we’ve not only proven that electric trucks can operate reliably in the UAE, we’ve also laid the foundation for a scalable, smart ecosystem for the growth and adoption of commercially operated electric fleets – across multiple industry sectors,” said Hany Tawfik, General Manager of Emirates Global Motor Electric.

As part of its participation at Mobility Live Middle East 2025, EGME has issued an invitation to industry stakeholders, partners, and fleet operators to visit them on their stand. Here, they can further understand the expanded electric mobility portfolio and explore collaborative pathways towards a cleaner, more efficient future in transportation.

Emirates Global Motor Electric, a member of Al Fahim group, is a complete sustainable mobility solution provider specialized in Battery Electric and Hydrogen Commercial Vehicles as well as innovative charging solutions. EGME is the exclusive distributor for Sany Battery Electric & Hydrogen trucks, MCV Battery Electric Buses, Wisdom Motors Hydrogen buses, and Asiastar Yaxing electric vans in the UAE. EGME is also the distributor of Luobinsen chargers in the UAE.