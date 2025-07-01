DUBAI, UAE – Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning reaffirmed its commitment to supporting real estate developers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in delivering sustainable, energy-efficient buildings through advanced cooling technologies.

The company joined industry leaders at the 2025 Energy, Water & Sustainability Summit, hosted at the Habtoor Grand Resort in Dubai, to explore how innovation in HVAC can help accelerate progress toward national Net Zero targets.

Ahmed El Dessouki, regional sales director – JCH MEA, represented the company on the high-level panel titled “Net Positive Buildings – The Key to Unlocking Net Zero?”, where he emphasized the pivotal role of smart, adaptive HVAC systems in the journey toward sustainable urban development.

“We were pleased to join developers, policymakers, and sustainability experts in discussing how our sector can work together to create climate-smart, future-ready buildings,” said El Dessouki. “The decisions made during the design and construction phases—particularly around energy performance—can unlock long-term value, reduce emissions, and enhance occupant wellbeing.”

During the panel, El Dessouki highlighted how Johnson Controls–Hitachi’s Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, building automation platforms, and smart thermostats are already being implemented to help developers meet green building standards, manage operational costs, and support evolving regulatory frameworks.

The discussion also covered the broader ecosystem needed for net positive building performance, including water reuse, retrofit strategies, and behavioural change. El Dessouki underscored that while innovation is essential, sustained progress depends on partnerships across the value chain: “We’re proud to work alongside developers who are taking bold steps to integrate high-efficiency HVAC into their projects. Together, we’re helping to shape resilient, sustainable cities for the future.”

Through its regional initiatives, Johnson Controls–Hitachi has trained over 2,500 HVAC professionals across the MEA region—supporting local capacity building and ensuring the systems are designed, installed, and maintained to the highest global standards. These efforts are aligned with national climate and energy objectives across sectors such as real estate, healthcare, education, and industry.

As construction accelerates and climate targets grow more ambitious, Johnson Controls–Hitachi stands ready to partner with stakeholders across the built environment to co-create energy-efficient, net-zero-ready developments—demonstrating what’s possible when innovation and collaboration go hand in hand.

