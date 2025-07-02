The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Kuwait’s General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development (SCPD), launched the third and final phase of the ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ initiative. In line with its goal to empower Kuwaiti women and youth, the initiative aims to nurture key leadership skills to address future challenges and drive sustainable development across the public and private sectors. The concluding phase included virtual sessions on June 23 and 25, 2025, followed by in-person workshops scheduled from June 29 to July 1, 2025, in Kuwait.

In the final phase, nearly 60 participants benefitted from a dynamic and engaging learning environment featuring interactive workshops, expert-led analytical sessions, and thought-provoking discussions. Distinguished keynote speakers shared insights, while collaborative working groups co-developed practical, forward-looking strategies for knowledge sustainability. The results of the initiative, including policy recommendations for decision-makers, will act as a strategic roadmap for shaping Kuwait’s knowledge-driven future.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “Driven by our strong belief in human capital investment, we strive to empower the youth by equipping them with future-ready skills to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving world. At MBRF, we prioritize designing innovative programs and knowledge initiatives that contribute to boosting youth competencies across the globe. Amid this, the Knowledge Journey stands as a testament to our mission to increase opportunities for new demographics despite any regional boundaries, attaining our vision of a sustainable knowledge economy based on innovation and creative thinking.”

Emma Morley, Resident Representative of UNDP in Kuwait, said, “The ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ exemplifies our unwavering commitment to accelerate youth empowerment across the Arab region, empowering them as the key partners in building sustainable futures. In the present world, nations’ growth is mainly driven by their investment in knowledge, innovation, and human capital. Our partnership with MBRF and the Kuwaiti SCPD contributes towards equipping youth and women to navigate global trends, inform evidence-based policymaking, and actively shape the nation’s future. Furthermore, this initiative is aligned with our commitment to ‘Kuwait Vision 2035,’ which aims to position the youth as key players in creating a diversified, inclusive knowledge economy.”

The General Secretariat for SCPD underscored that this initiative advances national efforts to empower youth and foster local talent, in line with the National Development Plan and Kuwait Vision 2035. The council highlighted that investing in human capital is a key step towards attaining sustainable development and establishing a knowledge-based economy. Through its partnership with MBRF and UNDP, the council seeks to develop an environment that supports youth leadership skills and digital transformation across industries. This partnership will help cultivate a new generation of leaders capable of navigating future challenges and creating development opportunities.

The final phase of the initiative follows the path of the previous ones, building on their results and drawing from fruitful sessions and discussions held across various sectors. It aims to create practical and strong recommendations that contribute to the development of a knowledge-based society. The first phase, held in October 2024, highlighted the significance of knowledge in driving development and the role of the Global Knowledge Index as a tool for evaluating the status and trends of global knowledge economies.

Meanwhile, the second phase, conducted in February 2025, underscored the role of technology utilization, research development, and digital literacy in boosting sustainable development across Arab nations. It also underscored the importance of improving the education system and fostering lifelong learning, especially in vocational training.

The ‘Knowledge Journey in Kuwait’ builds on the success of the ‘Knowledge Week’ initiative, previously held in Jordan (2019) and Egypt (2020). It aligns with global efforts to promote vibrant, knowledge-based societies and reinforces MBRF’s commitment to fostering a sustainable knowledge economy rooted in innovation and creativity, both regionally and globally.

