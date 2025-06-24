Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, hosted a prestigious C-suite gathering titled “Unleashing the Power of Sovereign Cloud for Modern Government” at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf, Dubai. The event brought together senior executives, decision-makers, and technology leaders from government and public sector entities, all focused on accelerating digital transformation across the UAE.

The global telecom cloud market is poised for growth, reaching USD 73.65 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%. Designed to address the unique requirements of the UAE’s government and public sector, du Tech’s ecosystem ensures full compliance with local regulations, guarantees data sovereignty, and provides scalable cloud infrastructure powered by advanced AI capabilities.

Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer at du said: "The event illustrates our commitment to the UAE’s digital vision. Our Sovereign Cloud ecosystem is purpose-built to empower government and public sector institutions, driving innovation while ensuring the highest levels of operational control and data security. We are proud to support the UAE’s journey to achieving digital sovereignty by leveraging advanced AI technologies and native scalability.”

At the event, attendees discovered how the sovereign cloud ecosystem is enabling transformative solutions tailored for modern government operations. It highlighted the importance of fostering innovation and operational agility while maintaining rigorous data security protocols. Oracle, as a key collaborator in this initiative, shared its vision for the transformative role of cloud technologies in achieving digital excellence.

Organized in collaboration with IDC, the event sparked insightful discussions and unveiled innovative approaches to modernize government operations through sovereign cloud technology. The forum further exemplified du Tech’s leadership in creating purpose-driven solutions aligned with national priorities.

