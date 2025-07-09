Muscat, Oman – The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) is pleased to announce that its flagship event, the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference, will be held on 24-25 September 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. Organised in partnership with the Muscat Stock Exchange (X), with the prominent support of OQ Group as Oman Energy Champion, OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP) as the MEGA Sponsor, and Omantel and Ominvest as Strategic Sponsors, this year's conference is set to be MEIRA's most significant to date.

With the theme 'Elevating Impact: The New Era of IR in the Middle East', the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference will convene over 700 delegates, including over 150 institutional investors and 130 issuers from across the region and beyond. The event will serve as the region's premier platform for investor relations (IR) professionals, regulators, and capital market stakeholders to connect, learn, and lead.

"The MEIRA Annual Conference has become a cornerstone event for the regional IR community. This year's edition, held in Oman for the very first time, reflects both the maturing capital market landscape in the Sultanate and the growing relevance of IR across the Middle East. We are proud to work alongside MSX, OQ Group, OQEP, Ominvest, Omantel and our other key sponsors to bring this global-standard platform to life," said Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA.

Spanning two full days, the conference will feature keynote addresses, 10 thematic panel discussions, and over 20 expert-led workshops covering high-impact topics, including IR best practices, the evolution of capital markets, ESG integration, and other relevant areas.

Azzan Al Abdullatif, Chief Portfolio Officer at OQ, noted, "OQ Group is honoured to sponsor and support this landmark event. In just the past two years, we successfully launched four IPOs on the Muscat Stock Exchange – an achievement that highlights the strength, depth, and investor confidence in Oman's capital market. The MEIRA Annual Conference offers an ideal platform to reflect on these milestones and share our future plans with the broader investment community. Ahead of the MEIRA Conference and for the first time, we will also be hosting OQ Market Day on 23 September, with the participation of all our listed subsidiaries. It is through transparent, forward-looking dialogue that we continue to build lasting trust with our stakeholders."

Jaber Al Noumani, CFO of OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), stated, "OQEP is proud to be the MEGA Sponsor for the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference, reflecting our commitment to excellence in investor relations and transparent stakeholder engagement. As Oman's leading exploration and production company, we value open dialogue and meaningful engagement with the investment community. This platform provides an excellent opportunity to connect with regional and international investors while showcasing our alignment with Oman's Vision 2040 and our commitment to sustainable energy development. We look forward to sharing our strategic vision and demonstrating OQEP's dedication to operational excellence, sustainability, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders."

One of the highlights of the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference will be the Corporate Access programme, delivered in partnership with Arqaam Capital and HSBC. Up to 60 MEIRA member companies will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one and group meetings with regional and international investors, scheduled after the formal sessions on both days. With Arqaam and HSBC supporting this core feature, the conference promises an unmatched platform for IR professionals to gain insights, build recognition, and foster meaningful investor connections.

Complementing the Corporate Access programme is an exclusive exhibition space, offering sponsors and participants high-visibility opportunities to showcase their brands, products, and services to a diverse and influential audience. The exhibition area will also support the overall networking and engagement experience across both days of the conference.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the conference, please visit https://conf.meira.me

About MEIRA

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA or 'the Association') is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. The mission of MEIRA is to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets.

This is achieved by fostering increased dialogue among members and encouraging the IR community to share global best practices within the field of IR. In partnership with stock exchanges, regulators and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through its professional development and certification programmes as well as its membership community and network of country Chapters.

Over 200 Corporate Members

A network of over 600+ IR & ESG Professionals across the Middle East

Website: https://meira.me