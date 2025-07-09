With over 7,000 hours of live programming across streaming, broadcast and OTT platforms, the EWC is redefining how sport is produced, consumed, and celebrated by the next generation.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Esports World Cup 2025 is set to embark on a historic convergence of digital sport and global spectacle with the largest esports production ever, setting new industry benchmarks for scale, scope, and global impact, starting July 8 through August 24.

Featuring over 7,000 hours of live content from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shot from four world-class arenas and 26 unique studios, the Esports World Cup is ushering in a new era of esports coverage. A dedicated global production staff of more than 550 people, plus an event crew of more than 300 people on site, will capture every historic play, highlight, and interview ensuring that not a single memorable moment is missed.

Key global distribution partners include FOX Sports and DAZN in the United States; Eurosport, DAZN, and L’Equipe across Europe; TOD.tv, MBC, TRT, and ITV in MENA; SuperSport and StarTimes in Africa; Channel 7, Astro, TAP, Abema, Kuaishou, Douyin, and NAVER in Asia-Pacific.

“The scale of the Esports World Cup 2025 is next-level big, marking a significant milestone in how esports is experienced globally,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation. “With over 7,000 hours of live programming distributed to more than 140 countries and in 35 languages, we’re making esports more accessible and culturally resonant for audiences worldwide. Crucially, this extensive global reach is fueling the sustainable growth of esports as a whole, made possible by our partnerships with game publishers, clubs, media platforms, and a passionate global community. Together, we’re shaping esports into a mainstream, culturally significant, and economically viable global sport for generations to come.”

EWC 2025 Key Metrics & Production Highlights

● 7,000+ hours of live coverage, up by 55% from 2024, across all seven weeks of the Esports World Cup – the most in esports history and second most across all global sporting events

5,550+ meters of truss – nearly the height of Mount Kilimanjaro

3,000 square meters of LED – producing light brighter than Times Square on New Year’s Eve

2,600 individual lighting fixtures

550+ broadcast operational staff and 300+ on-site crew members

325 intercom beltpacks and 250 production panels

175 cameras capturing every moment, all connected to a network of 41 replay servers

140 countries receiving live EWC broadcasts

90+ broadcast partners

35 different languages

16 simultaneous production lines producing and delivering the full EWC program

14 main production studios

12 commentary studios

4 main arenas, and 4 side stages

Every tournament from the Esports World Cup will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, starting July 8. For a full tournament schedule, visit esportsworldcup.com.

The 2024 Esports World Cup established the event as the global leader in esports broadcast and distribution, with 500 million viewers, 252 million hours watched, 6.3 million peak viewers, and 311 million households reached via linear TV. The content was delivered across more than 2,000 channels and co-streams, generating over 3.5 billion impressions and $1.2 billion in media value, positioning EWC alongside global sporting events in scale and cultural impact. Its distribution model, powered by co-streamers and influencers, reflects how today’s digital audiences engage with content, reinforcing EWC’s role as mainstream entertainment for a new generation.

The Esports World Cup 2025 will once again unite gaming and esports communities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a global competition that will crown the next Esports World Cup Champion. The tournament’s unique cross-game format will reward Clubs and players competing for a life-changing prize pool across a mix of platforms and genres, bringing together esports’ best teams, players and games under one banner in the largest-ever celebration of esports. This summer, over 2,000 elite players and 200 top Clubs from more than 100 countries will battle across 25 tournaments in 24 games, for a record-breaking $70+ million life-changing prize pool, the largest in esports history.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the summer of 2025, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

Esports World Cup media contact:

Anna Rozwandowicz

Head of PR

a.rozwandowicz@worldcupfoundation.org

Esports World Cup media contact:

press@worldcupfoundation.org

Esports World Cup broadcast contact:

broadcast@worldcupfoundation.org