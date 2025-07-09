HE Al-Humaidi: The competition marks a qualitative leap in Muscat’s urban development journey

Muscat – Muscat Municipality today announced the winners of the Muscat Municipality Design Competition 2025 during the competition’s closing ceremony, held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Dr. Kamil Fahad Mahmood Al-Said, Secretary General in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, along with several dignitaries, officials, and a distinguished group of engineering experts and consultants from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The German firm KSP Engel, known for its work on cultural and institutional buildings, was awarded first place in this edition of the competition, which was launched to design a landmark multi-use building in the Wilayat of Bausher. Second place went to Bisan Mohammadi Architects (BMA) from North Macedonia, while third place was awarded to Xavier De Geyter Architects (XDGA) from Belgium.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Humaidi stated:

“This competition represents an important milestone in Muscat’s urban development journey. It is inspiring to see how these design proposals embody innovation and sustainability while preserving our rich cultural heritage. We are shaping Muscat’s future in line with our identity and values, which are at the heart of our development strategy.”

He further explained that the results of the competition will play a key role in driving urban development in Muscat, ensuring that modernisation aligns with the preservation of Omani architectural identity.

The two-day closing event, organised by Muscat Municipality on 7 and 8 July 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental Muscat, generated strong momentum and engagement. Day one featured live presentations by the five finalist teams before the jury and attendees. These were:

Bisan Mohammadi Architects (BMA) – North Macedonia

Paolo Vimercati Urban Projects and Architectural Designs (POV) – United Kingdom

Samyn and Partners for Sustainable Architecture – Belgium

Xavier De Geyter Architects (XDGA) – Belgium

KSP Engel – Germany

Each firm presented comprehensive designs that creatively blended modern innovation with elements of Omani culture, tailored for a prominent civic landmark.

The competition’s jury was chaired by Don Murphy, founder and partner at VMX Architects, and comprised a distinguished panel of Omani and international consultants and engineers. The jury adopted clear values and criteria to ensure the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the evaluation process, with a focus on sustainability and cultural alignment. Murphy commended the participants’ efforts during the winner announcement, noting that each submission brought a unique vision to enrich Muscat’s urban landscape and community life.

Launched earlier this year, the competition was initiated by Muscat Municipality to design a multi-use civic landmark in the Wilayat of Bausher. It attracted top architectural firms from around the world, inviting innovative concepts for a sustainable, iconic building that reflects Omani identity while meeting the needs of modern civic life. The winning project will be built on an 8,000-square-metre plot near Oman Avenues Mall, offering a striking architectural presence that blends heritage with the aspirations of a modern city.