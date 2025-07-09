Muscat: The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), has urged not to distribute and sell internet service without obtaining a license.

According to TRA, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, in cooperation with relevant authorities, has begun field inspection campaigns to seize wireless networks that illegally distribute internet services.

Al Moatasem bin Nasser Al Ghazali, Director of the Frequency Monitoring and Inspection Department at the Communications Regulatory Authority said in an interview :"A family member, in partnership with a licensed telecommunications company, may distribute and sell internet service to relatives, siblings, and neighbors without obtaining a license. This is considered an illegal act. This action causes significant damage to mobile phone service operators and threatens the huge investments pumped into providing an advanced and reliable telecommunications infrastructure due to the radio interference caused by these illegal networks and their impact on data speed. "

" Article (53) of the Telecommunications Regulatory Law stipulates that anyone who establishes, assists, or incites the establishment or operation of a telecommunications system without obtaining a license from the Authority shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or a fine not exceeding OMR 50,000 , or one of these two penalties, " Al Ghazali added

Al Ghazali said that we have devices and systems to track these illegal networks, in cooperation with the operators, through their data centers, where individuals who illegally sell this service to nearby homes and businesses are tracked."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

