Muscat – United Securities, a prominent brokerage firm in the Sultanate of Oman, has been awarded the prestigious Best Online Trading Platform - Oman award at OERlive DX 2025, in recognition of its exceptional achievements in driving digital innovation within the financial services sector. The award was presented during the event’s awards ceremony, held under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah Al Rashdi, Digital Transformation Advisor at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The honor highlights United Securities’ pioneering efforts and continued investment in transforming the trading experience through its flagship digital platform, eTadawul.

At the heart of this recognition lies eTadawul, an advanced digital trading platform that offers investors secure and fully compliant access to both regional and global financial markets. In alignment with the Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulations, the platform provides a single, locally-hosted gateway not only for trading in Muscat Stock Exchange, but also in all the GCC and major international exchanges, enabling investors to diversify their investment portfolios with efficiency and confidence.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s investors, eTadawul enables seamless trading experiences across desktop and mobile devices, with real-time, multi-currency transactions available seven days a week. This flexibility allows users to capitalize on market opportunities as they emerge, regardless of time or location.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mustafa Ahmed Salman, CEO of United Securities, stated, “We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a testament to our strategic vision and unwavering commitment to innovation. At United Securities, digital transformation is not merely a technological upgrade—it is a core philosophy that drives how we engage with our clients and deliver value. With eTadawul, we have reimagined the investment experience by combining global access, regulatory compliance, and intelligent features in one integrated solution. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and will continue to deliver innovative platforms that empower investors, strengthen Oman’s financial ecosystem, and align with the nation’s broader digital transformation goals.”

A key differentiator of eTadawul is its comprehensive analytics ecosystem, presented within a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers not only live pricing but also Level-2 market depth, advanced charting capabilities, fundamental screeners, and bilingual (Arabic and English) news integration, facilitating data-driven decision-making with precision and ease. Furthermore, eTadawul features highly competitive foreign exchange spreads and same-day fund transfers, optimizing both cost and convenience for users.

Through platforms like eTadawul, United Securities continues to set new benchmarks in the capital markets landscape, reinforcing its reputation as a forward-looking financial institution dedicated to delivering secure, sophisticated, and accessible trading solutions.