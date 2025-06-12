Dubai, UAE: Following the resounding success of SIS 2024, the Sport Impact Summit (SIS) is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with HOKO, the UAE-based experiential agency, known globally for its premium hospitality brand Aioka and the newly launched AI innovation platform, HUMAIN.

This partnership is a bold new chapter in SIS’s global growth strategy, with HOKO leading the charge to expand SIS’s presence into key international markets including Abu Dhabi, China, Bahrain, and Singapore over the next 12 months. Building on its Dubai launch, SIS is planning to host the second edition of the Summit in Abu Dhabi in December 2025.

Founded by Bally Singh and Max Palethorpe, HOKO has delivered iconic activations for brands like McLaren, LVMH, and Mercedes-Benz, and Red Bull. Notably, HOKO's premium hospitality brand, Aioka, has redefined luxury at Formula 1 race weekends, offering bespoke experiences in cities like Monaco, Las Vegas, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, demonstrating a keen foresight into the future of content creation, HOKO launched HUMAIN – a cutting-edge AI-driven platform that merges human creativity with artificial intelligence. And that’s established under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

“The collaboration with HOKO marks a pivotal moment for SIS,” said Sean Morris, Co-Founder of SIS. “Bally and Max’s team bring deep domain expertise in delivering world-class experiences at the intersection of sport, hospitality, and innovation. The partnership will help accelerate the global expansion into new markets as well as enhance the brand experiences across the Sport Impact Series. With innovation in sustainability taking centre stage in global sports and business arenas, this alliance aims to meet growing client demand for authentic and impactful sustainability solutions. HOKO’s experiential expertise and deep relationships across elite sports and brand platforms create a high-impact pathway for SIS to deliver its mission worldwide.

“We’ve seen first-hand the growing demand from brands, rights holders, and venues to integrate sustainability into their core strategy,” said Balbinder Singh and Max Palethorpe, Founders of HOKO. “SIS has created a bold and meaningful platform, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to scale their vision globally.”

The announcement reinforces SIS’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects, as it continues to further its mission of bridging sport, sustainability, and technology with tangible results.

To learn more, please visit the websites – https://sportimpactsummit.com/ and https://www.hokoworld.com/

About the Sport Impact Summit:

The Sport Impact Summit (SIS) is a global platform at the forefront of driving sustainability, innovation, and social impact through the world of sport. Founded in the UAE, SIS brings together industry leaders, athletes, policymakers, investors, and innovators to explore how sport can be a powerful catalyst for climate action, technological advancement, and inclusive progress.

Since its launch, SIS has rapidly grown into a leading voice in the global sport and sustainability movement. Its inaugural 2024 edition, held in Dubai, UAE. The event was graced by the presence of Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Suhail Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports. And brought together over 200 global leaders, industry experts, and world-class athletes.

The Sport Impact Summit (SIS) is on a bold mission to unite action and inspire 1 billion people to join the movement by leveraging the universal power of sport to drive meaningful change across seven transformative pillars. Innovation and Technology, Sustainable Sponsorship, Education and Communication, Human Health, Equality and Inclusion, Green Investment, and Legacy. Together, these pillars form the foundation of SIS’s mission to use the power of sport to drive global impact and lasting change.

Further information and media requests:

For further information or to request an interview, please contact:

BUZ (on behalf of Sport Impact Summit)

Lawson Louis, PR Associate

lawson@ibuz.ae