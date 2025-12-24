Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is participating in the “Dawahi Festival”, organised by Sharjah District Affairs Department, as part of its ongoing efforts to expand the reach of “Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026” campaign.

The participation features a joint platform in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), supporting visitor engagement objectives and strengthening promotional outreach during the festival, which launched on December 5 at Al Qarain Park.

The SCCI’s participation aligns with its strategic objective of reaching diverse consumer segments by leveraging high-traffic community events with strong family engagement. It converted its presence at the Dawahi Festival into a comprehensive promotional and interactive platform, designed to market Sharjah Shopping Promotions effectively and raise awareness of the major prize draws accompanying the emirate’s flagship retail season.

The platform delivers a curated programme of activities that integrates entertainment with economic promotion, recording high participation levels in interactive workshops and live competitions offering instant rewards to visitors.

The iconic character “Shamsa,” symbolising Sharjah Shopping Promotions, also stood out by attracting children and families for commemorative photos, alongside a selection of interactive games.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of the Corporate Communication Department at SCCI, stated that the Sharjah Chamber’s participation in the 14th Dawahi Festival reflects its commitment to developing direct communication channels with the public and enhancing the visibility of Sharjah Shopping Promotions in a family-oriented entertainment environment.

He noted that the festival serves as a strategic platform for accessing a wide consumer base in a socially engaging and informative setting, supporting retail sector activity and advancing the Chamber’s goals to promote domestic tourism.

Through its strategic participation in the Dawahi Festival, the Sharjah Chamber aims to sustain public engagement with Sharjah Shopping Promotions, which run until 25 March 2026. It focused on familiarising visitors with the procedures for entering grand prize draws and cash rewards.

The Sharjah Chamber also promoted the flagship “Wall of Lockers” event, developed as a large-scale interactive attraction modeled on a giant locker where shoppers unlock compartments to receive immediate, high-value prizes, including advanced smart devices, shopping vouchers, and cash incentives.

Sharjah Shopping Promotions will continue across the emirate’s premier shopping destinations, offering visitors upcoming opportunities to win instant prizes and enjoy engaging retail experiences.

The events are scheduled at Mega Mall on December 27–28, Sahara Centre on January 3–4, 2026, and Al Wahah Mall on January 10–11, 2026. The programme culminates with the highly anticipated grand draw on January 15, distributing AED 100,000 in shopping vouchers among ten winners.

