Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region has been named the Official Automotive Partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 – one of the region’s most ambitious multi-sport events designed to inspire active living and strengthen community wellbeing.

Set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 6 to 15 February 2026, the Open Masters Games are focused on encouraging a healthy lifestyle and fostering a sense of community amongst UAE residents and international participants, in addition to celebrating the collective love for sports. The event is expected to attract more than 25,000 participants in over 30 sports, and is open to all who are 30+ years old, regardless of athletic ability.

As part of the partnership, Al Masaood Automobiles will provide a fleet of 150 INFINITI QX80 vehicles, ensuring seamless mobility for athletes, officials, VIP guests, and operational teams throughout the 10-day programme.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will be the largest mass-participation multi-sport event in the Middle East, welcoming participants from over 100 countries, competing across a range of sports from athletics, cycling, and swimming to Jiu-Jitsu, traditional Emirati sports, and open-water disciplines. The event embraces the Games’ philosophy of “United by Sport, Active for Life.” It aims to ignite a culture of lifelong participation in sport, celebrating inclusivity, intergenerational connection, and active ageing.

Irfan Tansel, CEO, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our partnership with the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 represents a meaningful alignment between our values and the UAE’s vision for a healthier, more active society. The Games champion ambition, inclusion, and lifelong wellbeing – principles held in high regard by both Al Masaood Automobiles and our partners at INFINITI. By supporting this landmark event, we are contributing to a transformative movement that promotes community connection and celebrates Abu Dhabi’s global leadership as a host of world-class sporting events.”

Salem Al Akbari, Chief Director, Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 said, “Our partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles supports a core objective of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026: enabling a smooth and accessible experience for every participant. With thousands of athletes, officials, and volunteers moving across multiple venues each day, dependable mobility becomes an essential part of delivering a cohesive and well-organised Games. This collaboration strengthens our operational readiness and reflects our wider commitment to hosting an inclusive, community-centered event that showcases Abu Dhabi’s capability to welcome the world.”

Beyond competition, the Games feature an extensive programme of community activities including cultural experiences, educational seminars, and youth-to-senior engagement initiatives, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier global destination for sport, tourism, and healthy living.

Thierry Sabbagh, DVP and President, Middle East, KSA & CIS, Nissan & INFINITI said: “At INFINITI we design vehicles that elevate every journey, and the QX80 stands as our boldest expression of that promise. Its commanding presence, refined craftsmanship, and thoughtful technology reflect our belief in mobility that is both powerful and deeply human. Alongside Al Masaood, our support of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects this shared commitment to enriching lives and uplifting the community. Together we are proud to bring the spirit of the QX80 and the values of INFINITI to an event that welcomes the world to Abu Dhabi and celebrates movement, ambition, and connection across generations.”

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director, INFINITI Middle East said: “The Open Masters Games is a landmark moment for Abu Dhabi and a testament to the emirate’s leadership in global sport and community engagement. INFINITI is honoured to support this vision alongside Al Masaood Automobiles. Together we are delivering a premium mobility experience that aligns with the scale, inclusivity, and ambition of the Games.”

With this partnership, Al Masaood Automobiles bolsters its long-standing commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s sporting ambitions and contributing to initiatives that promote wellbeing, resilience, and community engagement.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Al Dhafra Region for over 40 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof.

