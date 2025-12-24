Zain KSA has announced a strategic partnership with the Social Development Bank. The agreement was signed during the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum (DeveGo), held under the patronage of the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development on December 21-23, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The partnership aims to empower entrepreneurs and small and micro-enterprises, enabling them to participate more broadly in the national economy. This aligns with Zain KSA’s commitment to community-focused programs that contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 goals, particularly advancing the third sector and enabling productive enterprises.

Through the partnership, Zain KSA and SDB will roll out a series of joint initiatives to support home-based family businesses (productive families) and entrepreneurs. Among these initiatives is Yamam Café, a project that provides dedicated spaces within Zain KSA’s premises for home-based businesses to operate.

The initiative creates tangible social value within the workplace while supporting small businesses by integrating them into the company’s ecosystem. It also helps foster a dynamic and engaging work environment, enriching employees’ day-to-day workplace experience and connecting them with initiatives that deliver meaningful social impact.

Loluwah Saad AlNowaiser, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Zain KSA, said: “This partnership with SDB reflects Zain KSA’s approach to building an integrated workplace ecosystem that evolves beyond its corporate role to become a platform for economic and social empowerment; a place that combines individual opportunity and the broader development of the Saudi society. In this sense, we view our workplace as a catalyst for development. Through joint initiatives such as hosting a productive-families marketplace within our offices, we strengthen Zain KSA’s role in enabling small enterprises and redefine how HR functions contribute to creating shared value for employees and the wider community. This approach delivers meaningful economic and social impact, aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, and underscores our commitment to enhancing employee experience and supporting the local economy.”