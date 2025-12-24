Abu Dhabi, UAE: The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show took place on Monday 15 December, bringing together leading wedding consultants, planners, designers, creative partners and luxury vendors for a full day of dialogue, discovery and collaboration.

This year’s programme featured keynote sessions and panel discussions led by influential voices from the international wedding industry. Attendees explored Abu Dhabi’s diverse offering for destination weddings, including its rich cultural identity, exceptional venues, luxurious hospitality, and extensive connectivity.

Haitham Ali Khamis, Acting Director of Tourism Products Development at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi Wedding Show has become an important meeting point for the global weddings and celebrations community. The conversations and partnerships formed here help move the industry forward and strengthen our ecosystem, in line with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, as we continue to foster innovation, support local talent, and create unforgettable experiences for couples from around the world.”

Delegates explored the full range of Abu Dhabi’s wedding offering, from iconic hotels and resorts to intimate cultural venues and spectacular outdoor settings. The emirate’s track record of safety and security, seamless travel access and the convenience of 24-hour express civil wedding ceremonies were highlighted as major advantages for couples planning a destination celebration.

This year’s edition also spotlighted the role of education and talent development in shaping the sector’s future. In collaboration with the Les Roches school of hospitality management, DCT Abu Dhabi is supporting emerging Emirati talent by providing internship pathways and hands-on learning opportunities through the event, allowing the next generation to gain valuable exposure to leading industry experts.

With strong attendance from global planners, creatives and industry leaders, the Abu Dhabi Wedding Show continues to grow as a platform that drives excellence and elevates standards within the global weddings and celebrations market.

To support the global travel trade across weddings, celebrations, and beyond, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to enhance its partner offerings with tools such as the ‘Experience Abu Dhabi Experts’ e-learning platform and the reseller portal for the Abu Dhabi Pass.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s priority markets for weddings and celebrations include the GCC, the United Kingdom, China and India, with its activities in the Indian market underscored by its recent accolade, having been named ‘India’s Best Global Destination’ at the recent Great Indian Wedding Makers event.

Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is an integral part of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to attract 39.3 million visitors and contribute AED 90 billion to the GDP by 2030.