More than 50 development agreements to finance and empower startups and micro-enterprises

Competitions and awards celebrating entrepreneurial creativity

Panel discussions and specialized workshops opening new horizons for entrepreneurship and innovation

Riyadh: The Social Development Bank (SDB) concluded the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum, “DeveGo 2025”, announcing the achievement of high-impact outcomes that further reinforced the forum’s position as the largest national platform in the region dedicated to entrepreneurship, innovation, and freelance work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond. The forum witnessed broad participation from local and international experts, investors, entrepreneurs, as well as representatives of local, regional, and international institutions.

Over the course of three days at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, the forum recorded 25,000 participants and visitors, who benefited from over 45 specialized workshops and over 2500 advisory sessions delivered by more than 70 consultants and experts. The sessions covered key areas including entrepreneurial planning, business models, venture capital, digital platforms, freelancing, and emerging technologies. The forum also featured 20 panel discussions with leading local and international speakers, addressing major global trends in entrepreneurship, including the future of artificial intelligence, the creative economy, digital transformation, and venture investment. The forum witnessed the launch of the “Saudi Empretec Fellowship”, in the presence of H.E. Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The event also included the honoring of the success partners within the Social Responsibility Portfolio supporting entrepreneurs. It also saw the honoring of 13 winners of the Handicrafts Competition, representing various regions of the Kingdom, the announcement of winners of the Salam Award for Promising Projects, and the recognition of leading entrepreneurial projects fund under the “Enterprises Track”. In addition, the “NEXT UP Challenge” concluded on the third day of the forum with 20 startups presenting their projects to more than 500 investors, enhancing opportunities for networking and partnership building.

As part of efforts to strengthen the support ecosystem, the forum witnessed the signing of 51 agreements, along with the launch of a suite of new financing products. These included the Capital Expansion Product with a ceiling of up to SAR 10 million, the Payroll Product with a ceiling of SAR 2 million, and the Rental Product with a ceiling of SAR 1.5 million, aimed at supporting enterprises in asset development and covering operational costs. This reflects the Bank’s direction toward offering more specialized financing tools that respond effectively to market needs.

The forum concluded by reaffirming its role as a unifying national platform for entrepreneurship, where accompanying activities and events provided direct engagement opportunities between entrepreneurs, investors, and experts. The forum also highlighted success stories and practical experiences that reflect the scale of entrepreneurial momentum in the Kingdom and the growing role of the Social Development Bank in supporting a national economy driven by innovation and knowledge.