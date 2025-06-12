Manama--- Bahrain: Under the theme of ‘building resilience for the 21st century’, the “Arab Savings & Financial Literacy Conference 2025” will be held in Tunisia, bringing together several financial, fintech, educational, social protection, social NGOs, informal sector and youth and women institutions from across the Arab world to discuss household savings and financial literacy in the region.

Held under the patronage of the Tunisian Central Bank, the event is organised by MenaMoney, the Bahrain-based financial conferences organiser, and the Financial Integration Observatory of the Tunisian Central Bank at the Sheraton Hotel during the period 2 – 3 July 2025. The conference will be inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Fethi Zouhair Nouri, Governor of the Tunisian Central Bank.

Executives from central banks, local banks, insurance companies and federations, investment management firms, fintech businesses, financial education centres, social inclusion advisers and HR leaders running employee savings and benefits speak at this annual gathering.

Topics to be addressed this year include strategies and funding of financial literacy programs, financial literacy for building the savings and investment market, digital finance for economic development, role of artificial intelligence in financial literacy, impact of financial literacy on consumer protection, behavioural finance, role of financial institutions in sustainable finance, and role of microfinance in financial inclusion

Discussions of this regional meeting focus on features of the national strategy for financial literacy and inclusion, successful national experiences of a number of countries and institutions to improve the level of financial, savings and investment literacy around the world and ways to adopt these locally in our Arab region.

Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of MenaMoney, said the event provides a unique opportunity for central bankers, regulators, industry leaders, academics and policy makers to discuss current financial education needs, financial literacy gaps and priorities.

“The cost-of-living difficulties faced in many parts of the world has emphasised the importance of financial literacy as the gap between the financially resilient and the financially fragile widens,” he pointed out, adding that it is now recognised that poor financial skills have left many households unprepared to face crises and their consequences.

He elaborated that financial literacy is becoming increasingly important in light of public health, political and economic crises the world has seen in recent years, and the exponential growth of digital technologies providing access to financial services but also posing risks to consumers. For all these reasons, the family’s financial literacy is a must, in order to take the best economic measures at the present and secure a better financial future in the long term.

“Improving households’ financial well-being by increasing their financial literacy should be a national priority across the Arab world,” said Mr. Ebrahim.

The first-of-its-kind conference aims to create a vital debate and an information-sharing platform on financial inclusion and household financial resilience.

Registration for the conference is free at: https://forums.menamoney.org/product/arab-savings-and-financial-literacy-conference-2025/