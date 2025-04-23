Egypt - The Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) has signed a contract with Arkan Palm to build a new headquarters inside the 205 Project in Sheikh Zayed City, as per an emailed press release.

The new headquarters will be located in the project’s banks district, and is expected to be delivered within two years.

This step comes as the bank continues to grow in both its services and geographic presence.

The expansion reflects the bank’s vision to offer a modern, fully integrated banking experience that keeps up with new technology and meets the needs of customers in different sectors.

Being developed on an area of 205 acres in Sheikh Zayed City through a partnership between the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) and Arkan Palm, Project 205 is a mixed-use development including residential, commercial, administrative, hotel, and entertainment spaces.

The project will also feature three hotels managed by the international IHG Group and will include the tallest towers in Sheikh Zayed and West Cairo, each standing 135 meters tall with 40 floors.

