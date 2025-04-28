Key topics to be discussed during the three-day sold-out event include tackling skills shortages and embracing digital change, establishing the Middle East as a global automotive hub, and the importance of a customer-centric approach

The event will welcome a record number of exhibitors, with more than 450 from over 30 countries with over 19,000 visitors expected

Riyadh, KSA: Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, has been officially inaugurated by Mr. Ajlan Saad Al-Ajlan, Vice Chairman of Board of Directors, Riyadh Chamber, with the event continuing until Wednesday, 30 April, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC).

As part of the official opening ceremony and tour, by Mr. Ajlan Saad Al-Ajlan visited several of the 450 exhibitors, including Neweast, Al-Kadi Commerce & Industry LLC, Hexis Middle East, DJ Auto Parts Co. Ltd, and RedLine Car Services. Automechanika Riyadh saw an increase of 32% on last year’s exhibitor numbers, which also includes a record number of Saudi businesses covering all aspects of the automotive aftermarket and underscoring the market growth within the country, with several new and returning exhibitors.

This year’s exhibition is set to break previous attendance records, with more than 19,000 visitors expected throughout the three days, resulting in an extended show floor which has seen the number of halls increase from three to five to keep pace with demand from exhibitors and visitors.

Following the official opening, Dr. Faisal Al-Kadi, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Kadi Commerce & Industry and Automechanika Riyadh Advisory Board member, shared expert insights on key industry developments within the automotive aftermarket in the region as part of his opening keynote speech.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, the licensee of Automechanika Riyadh directed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, said: “We are proud to officially open Automechanika Riyadh 2025, a platform that continues to drive transformation across Saudi Arabia’s automotive aftermarket. This year’s edition marks our most expansive and ambitious show yet, reflecting the Kingdom’s dynamic progress under Vision 2030.”

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “We’re excited to welcome a record number of visitors and exhibitors to this year’s Automechanika Riyadh, which promises to be our most international and dynamic edition yet. The strong growth in participation from global brands underscores the Kingdom’s rising influence in the automotive aftermarket. At the same time, the diversity of Saudi companies exhibiting highlights the strength of local innovation and industrial development. Together, they reflect the Kingdom’s evolving mobility landscape and our ongoing commitment to connecting markets and unlocking new opportunities.”

The Automechanika Riyadh Academy, which is held under the theme Localisation & Aftermarket Innovation on day one, featured a range of industry leaders, including Ulf Schulte, COO, EVIQ, who highlighted the rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure in Saudi Arabia through strategic partnerships and the role of aftermarket solutions in enhancing the longevity and efficiency of charging networks.

Elsewhere, Mohammed Alsuhaim, Managing Director, National Automotive & Vehicles Academy (NAVA), outlined the critical role of training and development in shaping the future automotive workshop and showcased how NAVA is addressing the skills gap through hands-on, targeted training programs.

A panel discussion led by Emad Daghreri, Co-Founder & CEO, Autobia, and Alisdair Walton, Senior General Manager – Digital Transformation & IT, Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, focused on driving digital innovation and profitability for aftermarket distributors where they discussed implementing integrated e-commerce platforms and developing data-driven pricing strategies.

This year, Automechanika Riyadh will showcase case a range of product areas, including Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

About Automechanika Riyadh

Automechanika Riyadh, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, will take place from 28 April – 30 April 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre. This will be the 7th edition of Automechanika in Saudi Arabia, which is the leading exhibition dedicated to the automotive aftermarket industry in the Kingdom. The dedicated exhibition is one of 14 instalments of Automechanika – the most successful and largest automotive aftermarket exhibition brand in the world.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.