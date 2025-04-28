Orange Jordan held a strategic conference in cooperation with FutureTEC and NETSCOUT, targeting customers from the enterprise sector, with the aim of supporting business continuity by providing smart and advanced cybersecurity solutions.

The conference featured a number of discussions on the increasing challenges facing the financial sector, focusing on the increasing Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, and the importance of addressing them by adopting advanced protection solutions, most notably the Omnis AED technology, which provides automatic and proactive defense from within the network.

The conference featured a presentation on how Omnis AED technology works in detecting and automatically repelling threats in real time, ensuring the continuity of banking operations without interruption.

Orange Jordan affirmed its commitment to empowering its B2B customers by providing advanced and reliable digital solutions, in line with its strategic vision to lead digital pioneership and innovation by providing its partners with the latest cybersecurity solutions. The company stressed that the cooperation with NETSCOUT and FutureTEC comes within a series of strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity system in the Kingdom and providing a secure and stable digital environment that enhances the readiness of various institutions from vital sectors, the most important of which is the financial and banking sector, which is considered the backbone of the national economy.

It is noteworthy that Orange Jordan offers an integrated solution to combat DDoS attacks that includes a set of advanced platforms, hardware and software, in addition to highly experienced cadres working to monitor, detect, and repel these attacks targeting networks connected to the Internet through the Orange network. Orange also offers a full range of other cybersecurity services, such as Unified Threat Management (UTM), Next Generation Intrusion Prevention System (NGIPS), Web Application Firewall (WAF), Vulnerability Management Solutions, and the Bitdefender corporate cybersecurity system.

These innovative solutions will enhance the availability and performance of e-services for customers by protecting them from IP-based threats, which is one of the most serious challenges facing the business sector in the digital age.

