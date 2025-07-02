Vehere, a new-age cyber defence software company, has engaged Gulf Software Distribution (GSD), a value-added distributor of software products, to strengthen its presence across the region.

As part of the partnership, GSD will distribute Vehere’s Network Detection & Response (NDR) products in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Levant region.

Vehere’s AI-powered NDR platform will provide regional organizations with an advanced second line of defence, empowering security teams to detect and stop attacks at their earliest stage, before they escalate into breaches.

With over a decade of experience in leveraging AI cyber network intelligence to support counter-terrorism efforts of nations, Vehere protects critical infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, telecom providers, financial institutions, and smart cities worldwide.

The company is actively expanding its footprint as part of its broader growth strategy in the Middle East.

By leveraging lossless packet capture, deep packet inspection, and real-time behavioral analytics across both encrypted and unencrypted traffic, the platform delivers enhanced visibility and scalability across the network, said the statement from Vehere.

Its modular architecture enables organizations to deploy rapid threat hunting, comprehensive forensic analysis, and one-click investigation workflows, it stated.

Additionally, through intelligent integration with SIEM, EDR, XDR, SOAR, and TIP systems, Vehere’s NDR accelerates mean-time-to-detection and response, automates containment of ransomware, APTs, lateral movement, and insider threats, and enriches alerts with contextual intelligence for streamlined SOC operations.

Avinash Garg, Vice President of Sales (MEA) at Vehere, said: "This partnership represents a strategic leap in expanding our presence across the region. It enables local enterprises and government organizations to strengthen their cybersecurity posture with access to our battle-tested NDR technology - originally developed to meet the rigorous demands of top-tier defense and intelligence agencies."

It comes at a time when the value of the global NDR market is projected to reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% between 2024 and 2028, according to the Worldwide Network Detection and Response Forecast by International Data Corporation (IDC).

The EMEA region alone is expected to see a 12.6% growth, highlighting strong regional demand. The collaboration with Vehere will unlock new opportunities for GSD’s channel ecosystem to tap into the thriving NDR market.

Veerendra Kolla, Head of Channel Sales at GSD, said: "Cyber threats are growing in intensity and sophistication, and middle east organizations are increasingly prioritizing greater visibility and proactive protection across their networks. We found Vehere’s technology to be exceptionally well-suited to meet these demands."

"Its powerful threat detection capabilities and deep network insights truly impressed us -- making this partnership a strategic step in delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity to the region," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

