Saudi Arabia- The Hematology Medical Conference, sponsored by AbbVie, the global research and development company in the field of biopharmaceuticals, kicked off for the sixth consecutive year at the Intercontinental Festival City, Dubai, UAE. This summit represents a major regional collaboration for medical affairs in the field of hematology, with a robust history of collaboration in five previous successful versions. The summit featured a group of elite national and international experts and more than 25 speakers from across the Middle East, Africa, and Russia, as well as international speakers, including a hematologist from Canada and an AI expert from healthcare practitioners from the United States.

This year's Hematology Summit, in its sixth version, focused more on clinical experience, devoting a full day of its program to workshops for hematologists and clinical pharmacists to share their experiences in managing challenging cases. Additionally, specialized workshops on AI role in healthcare and precision medicine, particularly in hematological diseases, were led by an international expert in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Ayman Al-Hijazi, Consultant Hematologist, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, commended the holding of the 6th Hematology Summit and the attendance of that elite group of consultants and hematology experts. The conference showcased the latest diagnostic methods and various advanced treatments in hematology oncology, including AML, CLL, lymphoma, and others. Dr. Ayman also praised the valuable lectures included in the conference, which showcased advancements in the treatment of recurrent or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as revolutionary advances in cancer research and the transformative use of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and personalized treatment strategies.

Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Babtain, Consultant Hematologist and Cellular Therapist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, welcomed everyone who participated in the success of this summit. He added that the summit addressed new developments in the treatment of benign and malignant blood diseases and tumors. The conference also featured extensive scientific and medical content, including scientific papers presented and workshops, including workshops on lymphoma and leukemia, management of complications resulting from blood cancers, treatment sequencing for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and the importance of detecting genetic mutations in acute myeloid leukemia. Dr. Abdulwahab explained that there has been significant development in medications for treating blood diseases, which will significantly contribute to controlling the disease and alleviating patients' suffering. This is based on the latest clinical studies and how to choose the appropriate treatment for each individual case, in accordance with the latest scientific recommendations in this field.

Dr. Ashraf Daoud, General Manager of AbbVie Saudi Arabia, emphasized that such scientific summits align with AbbVie's mission and its focus on medical education, training, scientific research, and providing distinguished medical care, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. This was evident in this version of the conference, which showcased the role of AI in accurate disease diagnosis, discussed new treatments for unmet clinical needs, and highlighted the importance of early detection and optimal management of the disease, with the goal of improving patients' lives.