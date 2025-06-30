As part of its efforts to enhance efficiency of government work

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) hosted the second edition of its ‘Human Resource Forum of 2025’, under the theme ‘New Work Patterns and Their Impact on the Future of Human Resources,’ to explore the evolving dynamics of the workplace. The event congregated leading experts and specialists from Dubai’s government entities.

Aligned with the launch of the ‘Our Flexible Summer’ initiative, which will run from July 1 to September 12, 2025, the forum gathered general managers, executives, department heads, and HR professionals to explore emerging trends in work patterns and support Dubai’s broader HR strategy. It also reinforced DGHR’s dedication to fostering future-ready government capabilities and promoting adaptive, sustainable, future-focused work models that enhance institutional efficiency in response to global workforce transformations and enhance efficiency.

H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “This forum marks a significant step in our journey toward future readiness, highlighting the importance of responsive policies that align with global labour markets. It provides a strategic platform to examine emerging trends in workplaces and their impact on government performance, ensuring our institutions remain agile, resilient, and capable of nurturing national talent for the future.”

H.E. added: “In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, building flexible, tech-driven work environments has become imperative to sustain institutional performance and elevate government services. At DGHR, we are focused on enabling government entities to embrace innovative work models that not only improve productivity but also enrich the employee experience. We are creating environments that foster innovation, creativity, and excellence, an effort that aligns with our leadership’s vision of investing in human capital to ensure sustainable development. This investment remains fundamental to Dubai’s global economic leadership and its role as the benchmark for human capital development.”

The forum's program featured a range of presentations by distinguished local and international speakers. This included Dr. Eesa Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, presenting ‘The Future of HR in an Era of Flexibility’; H.E. Dr. Nabil Al Youssef, CEO of International Advisory Group and "Gov Campus," exploring ‘Future Work Skills in the AI Age’; and Mr. Tom Flynn from Whiteshield examined ‘New Work Patterns and Their HR Future Impact’. These sessions concluded with a panel discussion on HR best practices, featuring insights from key government leaders, including Amna Al Suwaidi (DGHR), Dr. Yousif El-Ghalayini (Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government), and Colonel Dr. Ahmad Alshehhi (Dubai Police GHQ).

The forum also addressed the challenges government entities face amid evolving work models and showcased strategic approaches for developing agile, digitally-driven HR frameworks. These strategies are designed to improve employee engagement, accelerate digital transformation, and ensure long-term institutional resilience.

In addition, the forum reinforced the Dubai government’s dedication to creating flexible workplaces that enhance employee well-being, elevate institutional performance, and promote societal stability. This commitment aligns closely with the principles of the ‘Year of Community,’ which are participation, humanity, and social cohesion.

The forum is one of the key knowledge initiatives launched by DGHR under the Dubai Government Flexibility Initiative, aimed at fostering the exchange of knowledge and expertise among government entities. It supports the development of HR policies that strengthen institutional performance and cultivate a skilled, adaptable workforce equipped to navigate future challenges.

