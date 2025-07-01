Muscat – The highly anticipated second edition of Muscat Daily’s Cybersecurity and Cloud Conference & Awards is set to take place on July 9, at the Intercity Hotel in Al Khuwair, Muscat.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s conference will bring together leading minds in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and tech innovation to address the rapidly evolving digital landscape – particularly the emerging challenges and opportunities introduced by quantum technologies.

The event will host a distinguished gathering of policymakers, business leaders, security professionals, and digital transformation experts.

Dr Salim Sultan al Ruzaiqi, Member of the State Council and Chairman of the Oman Information Technology Society (OITS), will be present as the chief guest, while Dr Salim al Shuaili, Chief AI Officer at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), will deliver the keynote address.

This year’s conference is endorsed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and is supported by prominent organisations from both the public and private sectors. Strategic support comes from Securado and Khimji ITC, powered by Tatweer, with Oman Housing Bank as the official banking partner. Additional partners include Sultan Qaboos University, OITS, the Oman American Business Council, VIDopix, and the Academy of Research & Innovation. The conference also welcomes Femina and Empowered Entrepreneur as online media partners, engaging audiences across the Middle East, the USA, the UK and India.

To be held under the theme ‘Cybersecurity in the Quantum Era: Challenges and Opportunities’, the conference will explore how rapidly advancing technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence are reshaping cybersecurity frameworks worldwide.

As these tools evolve, they introduce new vulnerabilities – demanding bold, resilient strategies to protect data and critical infrastructure. The event will serve as a platform for sharing insights, best practices, and practical solutions for the digital age.

Throughout the day, attendees will benefit from expert-led discussions, interactive panel sessions and real-world case studies. The programme also includes a prestigious awards ceremony, recognising organi- sations and professionals who have demonstrated excellence in cybersecurity and cloud adoption across diverse sectors.

More than 200 delegates are expected, including CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT heads, policymakers, cybersecurity and cloud consultants, and digital forensics professionals. Attendees will represent a wide range of sectors including banking and finance, energy, telecommunications, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and consulting, making the conference an essential destination for knowledge-sharing and industry networking.

Adding to the excitement, the Cyber Guardians of Oman Challenge 2025 will be held on the sidelines of the conference. This high-intensity Capture the Flag (CTF) competition will challenge participants in two phases – an online elimination round starts on July 3 and finale during the main event. The challenge aims to inspire, identify, and celebrate top cybersecurity talent in Oman.

