Muscat: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen cybersecurity, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) organized an awareness event at Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport, in collaboration with strategic sector partners. The event is part of the Civil Aviation Cybersecurity Awareness Program and was held under the theme “A Safe Journey in a Digital Space.”

The initiative aims to raise awareness among travelers about safe digital practices and to empower them to protect their personal data before, during, and after travel. By doing so, it contributes to creating a secure and informed travel environment in line with the requirements of the digital era.

The event received strong engagement from both passengers and aviation personnel. A dedicated awareness booth showcased the most common cybersecurity threats travelers might encounter, alongside the distribution of informative materials providing practical tips for maintaining data security while traveling.

This initiative forms part of the second edition of the Civil Aviation Cybersecurity Awareness Program, which targets various segments of society in alignment with the national direction to enhance digital security awareness across all sectors—particularly civil aviation as one of the nation’s vital industries.

Civil aviation plays a pivotal role in connecting the Sultanate of Oman to the world, supporting trade, tourism, and cultural exchange. With the increasing reliance on technology and advanced digital solutions, cybersecurity has become crucial to ensuring the sector’s safety, operational continuity, and public trust.

The importance of cybersecurity in civil aviation lies in protecting sensitive aviation systems, ensuring the safety of passengers and crew, safeguarding travelers’ personal data, and maintaining uninterrupted operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority reaffirms its commitment to enhancing the sector’s capabilities in facing digital challenges, in collaboration with its strategic partners, and to fostering a sustainable security culture that supports Oman’s digital transformation vision and strengthens its position as a regional aviation hub.

