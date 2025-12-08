Muscat – Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) is set to host a meeting with beneficiaries on December 14, to discuss the growing issue of electronic fraud, exploring the variety of scamming methods and their impact on user experience.

This event forms part of the ongoing ‘Constructive Dialogue’ series, an initiative designed to foster direct communication between the Authority and the public, enabling the exchange of views on key sector challenges and the proposal of practical solutions aimed at improving telecommunications services and enhancing user satisfaction.

This year, the focus will be squarely on electronic fraud, with discussions scheduled to cover prevalent e-fraud patterns, the role and spread of networks, and current user awareness levels. The meeting is also planned to include brainstorming sessions intended to produce recommendations that will strengthen beneficiary protection and elevate community awareness regarding these issues. Interested participants are invited to register via the official invitation posted on the Authority’s digital platforms.

