AMMAN – The National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) has reported a “sharp” spike in cyber attacks over the past year, handling 6,758 incidents in 2024, marking a 175 per cent increase compared with 2023.

According to the centre’s annual report released on Thursday, the surge is largely due to expanded monitoring efforts across government networks and systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These efforts enabled cybersecurity teams to detect 97 per cent of the incidents before they could cause significant harm.

The report revealed that the NCSC issued 6,922 cybersecurity alerts this year, more than doubling the 2,609 alerts issued in 2023.

The national cyber incident response team, known as JOCERT, managed 3 per cent of the total incidents and released 75 technical reports analysing their nature and impact.

Also, JOCERT handled 3 per cent of the incidents and issued 75 technical reports on them, the report said.

The report indicated that 2 per cent of the recorded incidents were classified as serious, while 88 per cent were of medium severity and 10 per cent of low severity.

The report said that no incidents reached the “critical” level in 2024, in contrast to the 1 per cent classified as critical in 2023.

The centre said that some attacks were linked to espionage and data theft operations, while others involved malware and various types of computer viruses.

The NCSC conducted extensive security assessments, identifying 7,846 vulnerabilities across key government websites, servers, and digital infrastructure projects, according to the report.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

