The summit’s keynote address by Dr. Ayth Almubarak, CEO of the National Center for Family Business – the summit’s official endorsing partner – set the tone for the two-day event by highlighting the vital role of family enterprises in advancing long-term economic prosperity in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

Key themes include geopolitics, the Saudi and regional investment landscape, AI and technology, intergenerational transition, education, and the role of purpose-driven leadership in global growth, with contributions from experts including İsmail Tekin, Stacey Lawson, and Bruno Roche

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The second edition of World With Purpose KSA 2025, created by Roberta Calarese, Founder and CEO of GHAYA, opened earlier today in Riyadh, under the theme The Purpose Legacy – Where family businesses meet to write the future. GHAYA, the organisation behind World With Purpose, has firmly established the summit as a leading international platform to connect values-led family enterprises, institutions, and innovators committed to building a global impact economy.

Over 150 of the most influential local and international family business leaders gathered on the first day to explore strategic investment, sustainable growth, and transformative leadership through high-level, purpose-driven dialogue.

With over 95% of Saudi Arabia’s businesses being family-owned – contributing 66% of private sector GDP – their foundational role in the local economy is clear. On a global scale, the world’s 500 largest family businesses generated US$8.8 trillion in revenue in 2025, equivalent to the third-largest economy after the U.S. and China.

Highlights of Day One

The exclusive, invitation-only summit took place at Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, nestled in the historic Diriyah district. Opening with the session ‘How Family Businesses Can Lead the Way to Global Prosperity’, the day featured nine dynamic discussions on topics ranging from geopolitics and the regional investment landscape to intergenerational transition, sustainable business, and investing with purpose.

Education and empowerment of future generations were recurring themes, alongside a forward-looking focus on technology and AI for good. These areas were explored as powerful enablers of prosperity and resilience across the family business ecosystem.

Delivering the keynote speech, Dr. Ayth Almubarak, CEO of the National Center for Family Business stated, “Our partnership with World With Purpose KSA 2025 reflects a shared commitment to enabling family businesses to thrive with purpose, resilience and vision. Together, we are building bridges between tradition and transformation. This collaboration supports the goals of Vision 2030 and reinforces our role in advancing the Kingdom’s national sustainable development agenda by empowering family enterprises to lead with impact across generations.”

A Purpose-Led Global Platform

Over 150 participants and speakers convened for World With Purpose KSA 2025, including:

HH Princess Fahda Bander Abdullah Al Saud – Founder, The Traveling Panther

– Founder, The Traveling Panther HH Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud – Founder, Saudi Fashion Week

– Founder, Saudi Fashion Week Dr. Ayth Almubarak – CEO, National Center for Family Business

– CEO, National Center for Family Business Hossam Radwan – CEO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group

– CEO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group Ramzi Abukhadra – Chairman, UBS KSA

– Chairman, UBS KSA Bruno Roche – Founder, Economics of Mutuality

– Founder, Economics of Mutuality Piers Cumberlege – Chair, Straightview International; Professor, HEC

– Chair, Straightview International; Professor, HEC Bolor-Erdene Battsengel – Strategic Advisor, SpaceX

– Strategic Advisor, SpaceX Stacey Lawson – Chairwoman, Ygrene Energy Fund

– Chairwoman, Ygrene Energy Fund Prof. De Kai – The Future Society

– The Future Society Prof. Dr. Ali Mokdad – University of Washington

– University of Washington Dr. Sinuhe Arroyo – Founder and CEO, Orchid.io

– Founder and CEO, Orchid.io Prof. Mohammad Nurunnabi – Prince Sultan University

– Prince Sultan University Mark Sanor – CEO, 360 One Firm

HH Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud shared her vision, “Fashion is a powerful platform where innovation, design, and culture converge to drive long-term economic and cultural growth. It spans the value chain, creates jobs and fosters global influence.”

In the session ‘The Future of Venture Capital’, İsmail Tekin, Chairperson of The World Impacteurs commented, “We are honoured to collaborate with World With Purpose KSA 2025 in shaping a global platform for impactful dialogue and innovation. Together, we are building bridges between changemakers across borders.”

Mark Sanor, CEO of 360 One Firm added, “361Firm is proud to partner with Roberta Calarese and GHAYA for this incredible summit. We are empowering Saudi and global family businesses to navigate disruption with purpose, optimism and strategic vision.”

Commenting after his session ‘Aligning AI With Human Values’ earlier today, Prof. De Kai, author of Raising AI, pioneer of AI language translation and Board Member of The Future Society said, “The biggest fear with AI is fear itself. Widespread use of AI is bringing about an automation of thought, which we can avoid. From a wider society perspective, we need to understand and harness the full potential that the technology has to offer, to simplify our lives and bring about positive change.”

A Message from GHAYA’s Founder

As day one concluded, Roberta Calarese, Founder and CEO of GHAYA and Creator of World With Purpose reflected, “There has been an energetic undercurrent throughout the day, grounded in the pivotal role family businesses play in building economic prosperity and societal value. These businesses go beyond profit – they are anchors of legacy, education, and long-term stability.

“With FDI, tech-driven innovation and sustainability central to our conversations, World With Purpose reflects the ambitions of Vision 2030: a thriving, inclusive economy built on successful domestic champions.

“As the largest and most vibrant family business community in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to lead. We are honoured to partner with the National Center for Family Business in this mission to secure long-term impact.”

Looking Ahead: Day Two

The second day of the summit will feature investment roundtables, tech showcases and sessions on proptech and real estate innovation. Discussions on decarbonisation and climate-conscious growth will reflect Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development priorities.

A special highlight will be the Women With Purpose track, with dedicated sessions for female family business leaders. HH Princess Noura bint Faisal Al Saud will return to spotlight fashion as a cultural and economic catalyst, while broader panels will explore empowering women entrepreneurs to unlock regional prosperity.

Event Partners

Official Endorsing Partner: National Center for Family Business, Knowledge Partner: BCG, Event Partner: Enso, Transport Partner: BMW, Hospitality Partner: Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Diriyah and many more regional champions.

World With Purpose KSA 2025 is more than a summit. It is a movement for global prosperity, rooted in legacy, purpose and the power of family business to shape a better future.

About World With Purpose

In 2022, Business Consultancy firm Ghaya, founded World with Purpose to inspire leaders to lead with purpose and build a global impact economy where no one is left behind. The organisation unites exceptional business leaders, global thought leaders, academic experts and purpose heroes to unleash the power of business as a force for good.

The World with Purpose Summit Series – where global business leaders find inspiration, forge connections, align purpose with profit, and ignite change. World With Purpose orchestrates an unparalleled series of invitation-only annual events, dedicated to unleashing the transformative power of business as a force for good. Each summit fosters holistic conversations that seamlessly blend discussions on the world economy, inner leadership development, enterprise evolution, stories of purpose-driven heroes, and impactful investment strategies. Join us at the forefront of purpose-driven leadership and be a catalyst for global change at World with Purpose Summit Series.