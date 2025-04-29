ICICI Home Finance is planning to raise Rs5bn (US$59m) from five-year bonds at 7.36%, according to market sources.

The non-banking financial company is targeting Rs3.75bn plus a greenshoe of Rs1.25bn.

It is seeking bids on BSE's electronic bidding platform on Wednesday from 10:30am to 11:30am India time.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are heard to be the anchor investors in the deal.

AK Capital Services is heard to be the arranger.

Crisil and Icra have assigned a AAA (stable) rating to the senior bonds.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

