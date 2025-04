Tata Capital is planning to raise up to Rs25bn (US$294m) from a tap of its 8% September 10 2027 bonds, according to market sources.

The non-banking financial company is eyeing Rs5bn plus a greenshoe of Rs20bn.

Crisil and Care have assigned a AAA (stable) rating to the notes.

ICICI Securities Dealership, Nuvama Wealth Management and Trust Investment Advisors are heard to be the arrangers.

The issuer is seeking bids on the NSE's electronic bidding platform on April 30.

Source: IFR