NGN Training Centre recently hosted a specialised session titled “Financial Modelling for Impact,” tailored to professionals in the fields of finance, accounting, and investment, as well as executives, business students, and emerging talent with a keen interest in the application of financial models to guide decision-making and mitigate risk.

The event programme featured two key sessions designed to introduce participants to practical tools and techniques in the field of financial modelling. In the first session, Mr. Ian Schnoor, an international expert in financial modelling, delivered a presentation on real-world financial modelling and methodologies for identifying and mitigating errors.

Drawing on real-life case studies, Mr. Schnoor illustrated how errors in financial models have led to significant failures and shared practical strategies to enhance model robustness and reduce associated risks and further emphasised the critical role of financial modelling as an essential instrument for informed decision-making and effective risk management.

The second session featured a panel discussion exploring the influence of financial modelling on the business landscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Mr. Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of NGN Training and Development Centre, commented: "This event reflects our commitment to hosting international experts, facilitating the transfer of specialised knowledge to the local market, and empowering Bahraini talent within the financial and economic sectors. The session offered participants a valuable platform to engage with thought leaders in the field of financial modelling, fostering the exchange of insights and best practices. By strengthening professional capabilities, the event contributes to advancing the development of Bahrain’s business sector and supporting the broader goals of economic growth and innovation.”