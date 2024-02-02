Makkah: Gentelle Hotel Supplies Co. Ltd., a leading supplier of premium hotel and home utility linens, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 5th edition of the "Makkah Expo for Hotels & Restaurants." The event is scheduled to take place from the 19th to the 21st of February 2024 at the renowned Makkah Chamber Exhibition Center.

Gentelle Hotel Supplies Co. Ltd. is set to impress attendees with its exquisite collection of bed, bath, and banquet linens under the reputed Gentelle brand. Gentelle offers a range of premium home linens designed to provide unparalleled comfort and elegance.

The collection includes soft towels, meticulously crafted bed sheets, pillows, pillow and mattress protectors, duvets, mattresses, and an assortment of banquet linens. Each item is designed to deliver a superior experience of luxury and comfort for guests.

The brand serves a diverse portfolio of clientèle, today, primarily in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and internationally. With dedication steadfast towards preserving premier product quality, and supply solutions that can be tailored to cater to even some of the most demanding requirements. Whether it is for your local boutique hotel, or an international hotel brand, Gentelle ensures that your linen needs are met with precision and with care.

Meet Gentelle at the Makkah Expo

Visit our booth “A12 B” at the Makkah Expo for Hotels & Restaurants to witness first hand the sophistication, quality, and service that define the Gentelle brand. Our representatives will be on hand to showcase our latest collections, discuss customization options, and address any inquiries you may have.

Key Dates to Remember:

Date: 19th to 21st of February, 2024

19th to 21st of February, 2024 Gentelle Stand: A12 B

A12 B Venue: Makkah Chamber Exhibition Center

To register, please go here: https://sa.gentelle.com/makkahexpo/"

About Gentelle Hotel Supplies Co. Ltd.:

Gentelle Hotel Supplies Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of premium hotel-grade bed, bath, and banquet linens for hotels, hospitals, and homes. Our commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction sets Gentelle as a leading brand in the hospitality industry. Explore the Gentelle experience and redefine premium living in your establishment.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ihsan Infiyaz

ihsan.i@sa.gentelle.com