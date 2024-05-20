GACA releases State of Aviation report which shows the sector contributed $53 billion to the Saudi economy and supported 958,000 jobs in 2023.

GACA launches General Aviation Roadmap which will see the sector contribute $2 billion to GDP.



Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – The Future Aviation Forum kicked off in Riyadh today with around 5,000 delegates from more than 100 countries with the purpose of elevating global connectivity.

The big announcement at the forum came from Saudia Airlines with an agreement to purchase 93 Airbus321neo’s, and 12 Airbus 320neo’s at a cost $19 billion.



The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia also launched two ground-breaking reports that highlight the crucial role aviation plays in the Kingdom's economic development.



GACA’s State of Aviation report found the Saudi aviation sector made $53 billion contribution to the Saudi economy and supported around 958,000 jobs across the country.



The regulator also used the forum to release its General Aviation Roadmap to develop Saudi Arabia's business jet and private industry.



With investments in six dedicated general aviation airports and other projects, the roadmap forecasts the sector will contribute around $2 billion to GDP and create 35,000 new jobs by 2030.



During his opening speech, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, underscored the event's importance as a continuation of the previous edition's success. He stated, "Saudi Arabia is undertaking the most significant aviation industry reform of the 21st century, bringing huge opportunities for the private sector and creating thousands of jobs for Saudi Arabia’s people. We are bringing together the top leaders and brightest minds from the global aviation sector to collaborate and develop innovative solutions that will drive the sector into the future."



His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said “Saudia’s purchase is a clear demonstration of the strength of the Saudi aviation sector which saw a 26% increase in passengers and a 16% increase in flights in 2023. Aviation is a vital enabler of economic growth, trade, and social progress in the Kingdom. The State of Aviation report and the release of our General Aviation Roadmap demonstrate the growth and the potential of a world-class aviation ecosystem that supports Saudi Arabia's strategic goals under Vision 2030."



In hosting the Future Aviation Forum, Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the ICAO Council, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) says, "Saudi Arabia is sending a loud and clear message to the international aviation community that it is a country focused on the future. Adopting and implementing aviation policies, fostering collaboration and partnerships, developing skills and talent, promoting sustainability and innovation, and leveraging technologies are crucial to enhancing global connectivity and ultimately supporting the social and economic development of our countries."

H.E. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, expressed his pride in announcing the historic deal between Saudia Group and Airbus during the prestigious Future Aviation Forum, hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).



Al-Omar stated: "We are thrilled to unveil this historic deal with Airbus at such a significant event. The Future Aviation Forum, organized by GACA, provides the ideal platform to highlight the importance of this agreement, which marks the largest aircraft deal in the history of Saudi aviation. This partnership not only highlights our commitment to expanding and modernizing our fleet but also aligns with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. It represents a major leap forward to enhancing global connectivity, driving economic growth, and promoting sustainability within the aviation industry. We are proud to lead the way in transforming air travel and look forward to the remarkable advancements this deal will bring to our guests and the MENA region."



The Future Aviation Forum continues tomorrow, convening global leaders, policymakers, and experts to shape the future of air travel and aerospace innovation.



About The Future Aviation Forum:



The 2024 Future Aviation Forum hosted by GACA will bring together more than 5,000 aviation experts and leaders from more than 100 countries, including executives from international carriers, all major global manufacturers, airport executives, industry leaders and regulators to shape the future of international air travel and freight management. The Forum will be a global convening point for finding solutions to the most pressing issues in aviation, including supply chain management, human capital planning, capacity growth, customer experience, sustainability, and safety.



The Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20-22, 2024.



Website - https://futureaviationforum.com

Twitter/X - @FAF_Saudi

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/futureaviationforum/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@futureaviationforum6029



About the Saudi Aviation Strategy and General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA):

The Saudi Aviation Strategy is transforming the entire Saudi aviation ecosystem to become the number one aviation sector in the Middle East by 2030, enabled by Vision 2030 and in line with the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



The Strategy is unlocking US$100 billion in private and government investment across the Kingdom’s airports, airlines, and aviation support services. The Strategy will extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity, triple annual passenger traffic, establish two global long-haul connecting hubs, and increase air cargo capacity.



The Saudi Aviation Strategy is led by the Kingdom’s aviation regulator, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA). GACA’s regulatory mission is to develop the air transport industry in accordance with the latest international standards, strengthen the position of the Kingdom as a globally influential player in civil aviation, and enforce the relevant rules, regulations, and procedures to ensure air transport safety and security, and sustainability.