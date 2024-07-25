Sharjah: The eighth edition of the “Al Dhaid Date Festival”, one of Sharjah's most significant economic, cultural, and social events, commenced this morning, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid, and is slated to run until July 28.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival features extensive participation from palm owners, farmers, industrialists, and productive families engaged in the date industry from across the UAE, as well as a host of official bodies concerned with palm cultivation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; H.E. Salem Ali Salem Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Municipal Council; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and H.E Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, along with several board members.

Also present were H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, as well as heads of municipal councils and numerous directors, officials, and representatives from the participating government entities.

Following the official launch of the festival, the attendees toured its display stands, where they explored various types of dates and fruits. They engaged with farmers and participants, gaining insights into the showcased varieties of dates, their unique attributes and qualities, and the cultivation practices employed.

Detailed explanations were provided about the meticulous care required for palm tree cultivation. The attendees were also briefed about the segments of the competitions, contests, and various heritage-themed activities encompassing the festival’s agenda.

The first day of the “Al Dhaid Date Festival 2024” witnessed a significant turnout from palm owners and farmers across Sharjah and other emirates, eager to participate in the main festival’s competitions. These competitions offer valuable prizes to be awarded to 130 winners across various categories.

The main competitions lined up for the participating farmers in the festival’s 8th edition include “The Best Lemons”, “Fig Contest”, and “The Most Beautiful Home-grown Dates” (only for women), in addition to a new dates competition for children called “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty”, making its debut in the UAE.

This year’s festival attracted a large turnout of visitors, who are keen to explore the premium quality dates and palm leaf products on display.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais emphasised that the Al Dhaid Date Festival has gained a major foothold among important economic and cultural events in the UAE and the region. This success is attributed to the wise leadership's directives and commitment to providing full support for events and festivals that are closely linked to environmental conservation.

These events play a crucial role in promoting sustainable agricultural development, supporting farmers, and preserving the palm tree, which is a fundamental aspect of the UAE's environment and heritage.

Al Owais noted that agricultural sector development is a strategic priority for the emirate of Sharjah, as the Sharjah Chamber is committed to supporting this strategy by continuing to organise the Al Dhaid Date Festival, which stands out for its significant cultural, agricultural, and economic dimensions.

The festival aims to enhance heritage sustainability, raise awareness about modern agricultural practices, and strengthen the UAE’s food security. It plays a vital role in empowering farmers to invest in palm cultivation and related industries, encouraging them to expand and enhance their production both in quantity and quality, and promoting the preservation and cultivation of date palm trees.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to bolstering the agricultural sector development, particularly palm cultivation in Sharjah's eastern and central regions. In this context, it places a particular emphasis on the Al Dhaid Date Festival, which coincides with the date harvest season.

The festival provides a platform for farmers to exchange knowledge and expertise, showcase the various palm varieties and the superior quality for which the region's palm farms are renowned, with the aim to advance and elevate the UAE’s dates-based industries.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji affirmed that Al Dhaid Date Festival is witnessing increasing participation year after year. The Organising Committee of the Festival is keeping pace with the festival's expansion and the growing demand for participation, recognising the vital role it plays in supporting and developing the palm cultivation sector and preserving the cultural heritage associated with this blessed tree.

The festival also reinforces Al Dhaid's status as a primary hub for palm cultivation in the region, highlighting the diversity and high quality of Emirati date varieties.

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2024, open to visitors daily from 7 AM to 10 PM, offers a range of activities highlighting the UAE's deep-rooted heritage in palm cultivation.

It features five major competitions, marked by strong competition among participants across different categories. These contests are conducted based on stringent criteria and specifications, ensuring the dates' quality, local origin, and absence of any impurities.

