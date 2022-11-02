UAE - Abu Dhabi, represented by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Kyrgyzistan’s Bishkek City have signed a twinning agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two cities and further enhance relations.

The agreement was signed by Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Emilbek Abdykadyrov, Mayor of Bishkek City.

As part of the city twinning agreement, the two capital cities will enable mutual exchange between delegations and business community members to develop trade, economic, scientific, cultural, sporting and other ties.

The agreement will also facilitate exchange of knowledge in urban planning and explore the feasibility of joint venture projects.

Falah Al Ahbabi said: "The agreement will enhance friendly bilateral relations between our nations, and the exchange of experiences between our two municipalities will be facilitated. Furthermore, the agreement will be a helpful tool for promoting cross-cultural exchanges between Abu Dhabi and Bishkek in the fields of culture, sports, and tourism.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).