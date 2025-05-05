As part of its ongoing commitment to growing and nurturing national talent within the banking and financial sectors, Gulf Bank has successfully concluded the 10th edition of its “Ajyal” program. Spanning several months, the program aimed to develop and enhance employees’ skills while supporting their professional and personal growth, preparing each of them to become a “Holistic Banker.”

The closing ceremony featured impressive final project presentations across various fields, including finance, banking operations, data and innovation, marketing, and human resources. Senior Gulf Bank executives attended the event and commended the creativity, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated by the participants.

Gulf Bank’s senior executives highlighted that the “Ajyal” program is crucial in enhancing participants' understanding of the banking industry, while fostering a performance-driven culture centered on excellence. By addressing real-world challenges, participants were able to apply their knowledge in practical situations and gain valuable hands-on experience.

It is worth mentioning that the selection of participants for the program was based on strict criteria, including interviews and skill assessments. The chosen individuals embarked on a comprehensive educational journey designed to prepare them to become well-rounded banking professionals who support the Bank’s long-term growth strategy. During the program, participants undergo a job rotation period aimed at providing them with a broader understanding of the Bank’s various departments. They are then asked to express their preferences for transitioning to new roles or returning to their previous positions.

This program is one of the initiatives that contribute to the development of employees' skills, which directly enhances the customer experience and elevates the level of service provided. This aligns with the bank’s vision of offering exceptional customer service. The HR team is dedicated to identifying talent and nurturing young professionals to enhance various departments with skilled individuals who can help strengthen the bank’s position as a leading institution.

The Bank places great importance on empowering youth and developing their skills to meet the highest global banking standards, while taking pride in the success stories of the program’s graduates over the years.

The "Ajyal" program is an integral part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to promote community sustainability by investing in national talent and preparing them for successful careers in the banking sector, thereby supporting the bank’s long-term sustainable practices.

