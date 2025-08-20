Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Creative Solutions is proud to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2025, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, taking place from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. You can find us at the Saudi Exports Pavilion – Stand H14-A15.

As a leading Saudi technology company and a proud member of the Saudi Made program, Creative Solutions continues to play a pivotal role in digital transformation across the Kingdom and the wider GCC region. At GITEX, we will showcase our latest enterprise solutions built for the future of smart businesses.

What You’ll Discover at Our Stand

Visitors to our stand will experience hands-on demonstrations of our flagship products and custom-developed business solutions, including:

CreativeTime Attendance Management Software

Smart, centralized workforce tracking with facial recognition and multilingual support.

Smart Brew Checklist Management Software

Digitize operational checklists, automate compliance, and improve task accountability.

Document Management Software (DMS)

Secure, cloud-based solution to manage, access, and archive documents efficiently.

Help Desk Management Software

Streamline customer service with intelligent ticketing and escalation workflows.

Drive-Thru Management System

End-to-end solution for fast-food and retail industries with contactless operations.

Digital Signage Solutions

Engage your audience with our full suite of signage platforms including LED video walls, digital menu boards, and real-time content control.

Why Visit Creative Solutions at GITEX 2025?

We’re showcasing Saudi-built technology trusted by businesses across the Kingdom.

We support the Saudi Vision 2030 goals for digital innovation and localization.

goals for digital innovation and localization. We’re here to connect with partners, clients, and innovators who share our passion for smart solutions.

Come meet our team, see our solutions in action, and discover how we’re helping organizations automate smarter, manage better, and grow faster — all from the heart of Saudi innovation.

Event Details

Event: GITEX Global 2025

GITEX Global 2025 Date: October 13–17, 2025

October 13–17, 2025 Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre Pavilion: Saudi Exports Pavilion

Saudi Exports Pavilion Stand: H14-A15

Let’s Meet

Schedule a meeting with us in advance or stop by our stand during the event.

Be Part of the Future — Visit Creative Solutions at GITEX 2025.