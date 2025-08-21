Join 250+ government and enterprise leaders transforming the region with real-time data

Riyadh, KSA: As the GCC accelerates its digital transformation, Incorta’s premier annual event, No Limits, returns to Riyadh on September 4 to showcase how real-time data and unified analytics platforms are driving measurable outcomes and multi-million-dollar value across public and private sectors.

Back by popular demand after a highly successful inaugural edition in 2024—with 250+ attendees from 15 government ministries and Saudi enterprises, this year’s summit promises even deeper insights, exclusive announcements, and dynamic conversations on the future of data in the Kingdom.

Hosted by Incorta’s CEO, Osama Elkady, this one-day summit will outline the critical role of unified data platforms in driving competitive advantage and long-term resilience in the region.

“As the GCC accelerates its digital ambitions, the ability to transform raw data into actionable insight, instantly and at scale, is no longer a luxury, it’s a competitive necessity,” said Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta. “No Limits creates a space for the region’s brightest tech minds to exchange ideas, share breakthroughs, and reimagine what’s possible when there are no limits to your data.”

Speakers

This year’s expanded lineup of influential speakers includes:

Osama Elkady, CEO of Incorta

Abdulbary Atassi, Director of IT, Zamil Industrial

Abdullah Asiri, Founder & CEO, Lucidya

Stefano Bertamini, Former CEO of Al Rajhi Bank; Chairman, Spire and Ai966

Adel Thuwayi, Chief Technology Officer, GIG

Each speaker will share practical, high-impact insights on how to unlock value from data at speed and scale in the Saudi digital economy.

Panels

The Future is Now: AI & Emerging Tech in the Region

Explore how government and enterprise leaders are deploying AI to accelerate transformation and drive efficiencies.

Customer Panel: Unlocking 2030 – Data as the Catalyst

Hear from organizations like Zamil Industrial, GIG, and Rajhi Capital on how they are achieving measurable business outcomes through Incorta’s unified data platform.

Recognizing Excellence: Best Implementers Awards

Celebrate the pioneers who are redefining what’s possible with enterprise analytics in the Kingdom.

Be among the first to hear about exclusive product launches and MOU signings that promise to reshape the future of enterprise analytics in the region.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the region’s most data-driven dialogue.

Limited spaces available, register and view the agenda here: http://bit.ly/47dh0vW

To request interview opportunities, please contact:

Pragati Malik

Account Manager, Bacchus GCC

Pragati@bacchus.agency

About Incorta:

Incorta is the first and only unified data analytics platform that unlocks real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record without complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Designed for flexibility, Incorta deploys across cloud and on-premises systems, providing a consolidated view with minimal integration and no costly data reshaping or aggregation required. Backed by leading investors including GV (Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), and other prominent VCs, Incorta is transforming analytics by closing the gap between data curiosity and insight.

