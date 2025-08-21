Dubai, UAE: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, has proudly welcomed a record three millionth visitor, marking another key milestone in its journey as one of the most visited and admired national pavilions at the Expo.

Since opening in mid April 2025, the Pavilion has become a space of storytelling, connection, and discovery. With its theme Earth to Ether, it offers an immersive experience that bridges the UAE’s rich heritage with its forward-looking vision for global progress.

The Pavilion team marked the milestone by taking the opportunity to connect with visitors and reflect on the journey so far. Visitors arriving on the day were welcomed with the same warmth and openness that have made the Pavilion a favourite for many.

The Pavilion's Youth Ambassadors along with the wider team, have played a central role in this journey. They have brought stories to life, fostered conversations, and created moments of genuine cultural exchange. Their energy, insight and hospitality have helped shape the Pavilion experience and have been key to reaching this remarkable milestone.

His Excellency Shihab Alfaheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Japan and Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, said: “Reaching the three million mark is a huge milestone for the UAE Pavilion. It is a cherished achievement, and speaks to the global resonance of the UAE’s story and our shared aspirations for the future. Every visitor who walks through the Pavilion brings their own voice to our collective journey. Together, we are shaping a narrative that crosses borders, embraces diversity, and accelerates progress. With two months remaining, we want more guests to experience our pavilion.”

Designed by the Earth to Ether Design Collective, a consortium of UAE, Japanese and other international partners, the Pavilion has earned widespread praise for its architectural vision, sustainable construction, and powerful storytelling. The Pavilion’s 90 columns, formed from agricultural palm waste and inspired by the date palm, reflect a design philosophy rooted in shared purpose, creative exchange, and the pursuit of progress for all life.

Inside, visitors journey through five thematic zones that highlight the UAE’s bold steps in space exploration, healthcare innovation, sustainable technologies, and cultural heritage. The Pavilion’s sensory design, interactive installations, and narrative flow have contributed to a deeply engaging guest experience.

In addition to its architecture and exhibits, the Pavilion has emerged as a vibrant cultural hub at the Expo. Its daily programming includes expert talks, creative workshops, Emirati food showcases, and artistic performances that attract both visitors and fellow Expo participants. The Pavilion has seen many visitors return for a second or even third experience, a testament to the lasting impression it leaves and the connection it fosters across cultures. These events continue to draw enthusiastic crowds, reinforcing the Pavilion’s role as a space for dialogue, creativity, and human connection.

With Expo 2025 running until October 13, 2025, the UAE Pavilion continues to welcome the world with open arms, inviting every visitor to explore the UAE’s enduring values and its vision for a shared, flourishing future.

About UAE Expo Office

The UAE Expo Office serves as a national platform to convene people, ideas, and innovations in service of global progress. Incubated by the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office leads the UAE’s strategic participation at international expositions — most recently Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

The UAE Expo Office was created with a clear purpose: to bring together people and innovations to address challenges facing humanity. Guided by the values of optimism, openness, ambition, and resilience, the Office delivers magnetic and meaningful experiences that inspire action and foster collaboration across cultures, sectors, and generations.

Through curated programming and strategic partnerships, the UAE Expo Office designs environments that accelerate progress — connecting global audiences and catalysing solutions in education, healthcare, sustainable technologies, and space exploration. In doing so, it contributes mindfully to the overarching goals of each Expo, while generating distinctive value for the UAE through content, ideas, and initiatives that may not otherwise have emerged.

At Expo 2025 Osaka, the UAE Expo Office aims to bring joy, curiosity, and collaboration to every visitor encounter. Its work is anchored in the UAE’s vision for inclusive global development, and

its programming will empower new thinking, shared purpose, and collective progress — from the Earth to the Ether.

About UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

The UAE Pavilion, Earth to Ether, is an immersive multisensory journey through the UAE story, from our values and cultural heritage to our pioneering innovations. Our Japanese and Emirati Youth Ambassadors will welcome you to learn about our Explorers of Space, Catalysts of Healthcare, and Stewards of Sustainability, who are drawing on heritage and cutting-edge technology to tackle global challenges. Join us in accelerating collective progress towards a flourishing future for all life, from Earth to Ether.

Taking design inspiration from our cherished date palm tree, we reimagined areesh, traditional vernacular architecture of the UAE. Fusing agricultural date palm waste with Japanese woodworking expertise, the pavilion bonds our two cultures in the spirit of collaboration.

From our first pavilion in Expo Osaka ’70, to our nation’s hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, we have an enduring legacy of gathering with the world to accelerate collective progress. As we return to Osaka, discover how tradition drives progress as we push the boundaries of what is possible–drawing on our heritage to create a lasting legacy of impact.

Visitors can also experience an authentic Emirati culinary experience at our restaurant, peruse a curated selection of products by UAE-based creatives at our shop, and enjoy a dynamic range of programmes activated in our workshop space.

The UAE Pavilion, Earth to Ether, is located in the Empowering Lives zone, near the Japanese Pavilion and Shining Hat exhibition hall. We are welcoming guests daily between 09:00 and 21:00, April 13 to October 13, during Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai.

