London: MWC25 Doha, in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Technology of Qatar, is adding Smart City Expo and the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme to its inaugural agenda.

With strong demand in mind, the exhibition has also expanded to three halls. Confirmed new exhibitors and sponsors include Cisco Mannai, Google, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, KT, Mannai TechHub, Nokia, Qatar University, SP Rhodes & Schwarz, Turkcell and VEON. Recently announced speakers include:

· Agility Robotics’ CEO, Peggy Johnson

· Cohere’s President & COO, Martin Kon

· Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)’s Secretary General, H.E. Deemah AlYahya

· e&’s Group CEO, Hatem Dowidar

· Ooredoo’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo

· Starlink Qatar’s CEO, Cyril Anand

· stc’s General Manager of the AI & Analytics Center of Excellence, Dr. Najwa Alghamdi

· VEON’s Group CEO, Kaan Terzioğlu

Organised by Fira de Barcelona, Smart City Expo is the world’s biggest and most influential event focused on urban innovation and this November it will bring together global leaders to explore the future of connected cities at the heart of Doha.

We are bringing the GSMA Digital Leaders Programme, a bespoke invite-only forum designed to connect regional tech industry players with the global ecosystem. With its roots in MWC Shanghai and MWC Barcelona, it is coming to MENA for the first time.

These new features join an already powerful lineup that includes:

4YFN, the official startup platform of MWC and a world-leading event for new ventures. The MWC 4YFN partnership brings opportunity for leading investors and tech creators to meet and collaborate in Qatar.

The GSMA Ministerial Programme, where regional and international policymakers will convene to define MENA's digital future.

Defining the next era of connectivity

MWC25 Doha will centre discussions around three core themes: AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies, and Connected Industries. The event will explore these themes through a series of dedicated summits, including Agentic AI, AI Powered Telco, The AI Economy, Intelligent Data Centres, Open Gateway, Security, 5G Futures, Satellite & Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), Fintech & Commerce, Smart Mobility, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Taking place on 25 - 26 November 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), MWC Doha is set to be the region’s essential platform where policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators convene to define the future of connectivity.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events. We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

