ADSW 2026 will convene world leaders, innovators and investors under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the UAE’s global platform for accelerating sustainable progress, announced today that Aldar has been selected as its exclusive Real Estate Partner.

Under the agreement, signed by Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability & Community Outreach, Aldar and Masdar’s Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Aldar will act as the Real Estate Partner for ADSW 2026, a role that recognizes the company’s commitment to sustainability in its operations across the property development and real estate sector.

Hosted by Masdar, ADSW unites world leaders, investors and innovators to accelerate real-world solutions across interconnected global systems. Under the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” ADSW 2026 will mobilize action for energy, finance, technology, and society to be future-ready, transforming ambitious ideas into practical, scalable solutions across sectors.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz is Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives of Masdar, said: “We welcome Aldar’s support as our exclusive Real Estate Partner for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026. Urban life and the built environment are critical aspects of the system-wide transformation that ADSW seeks to drive, and Aldar will bring invaluable expertise to this discussion.”

Salwa Al Maflahi, Executive Director of Sustainability & Community Outreach at Aldar said: “Becoming the exclusive Real Estate Partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reflects Aldar’s deep commitment to shaping a low-carbon future for our industry and the region. As ADSW 2026 brings global leaders together, we look forward to contributing practical, scalable solutions that demonstrate how sustainable development can unlock long-term economic and social value. This partnership reinforces the UAE’s leadership in climate action and Aldar’s determination to set new benchmarks for sustainable real estate in the region.”

The first major event in the global sustainability calendar, ADSW 2026 will begin with the annual IRENA Assembly, followed by the Opening Ceremony and the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards. The ADSW Summit and Dialogues will bring together global leaders for impactful discussions, fostering collaboration, unlocking investment opportunities, and enabling cutting-edge partnerships. With over 50,000 participants from more than 170 countries expected, ADSW 2026 will serve as a powerful platform for global engagement, business growth, and climate action.

Aldar is a leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, MENA and Europe. Aldar embeds sustainability into its decision-making processes and across the real estate value chain, positioning themselves at the frontier of sustainability in the region. The company has been the first to use hydrogen-based steel rebar, implement a sustainability-linked incentives programme for suppliers, and jointly founded a real estate climate pledge with the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to support others in the sector on their decarbonization efforts.

Aldar is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its activities and rigorously assesses the sustainability of new acquisitions and developments, while continuously improving its assets to perform more efficiently.

Registration for ADSW 2026 is open now. For more information, and to register, please visit http://www.adsw.ae

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Hosted by the UAE and its clean energy leader Masdar, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) stands at the nexus of new thinking and action. A global platform for initiatives, dialogues, and thought leadership, ADSW facilitates knowledge sharing and collective action to advance inclusive social, economic, and environmental progress.

For more than 18 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from government, the private sector, and civil society to facilitate cross-sector, multistakeholder collaboration for a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient future. Positioned at the intersection of technology, policy, and investment, ADSW elevates impactful solutions to drive widescale systemic change and shape the next era of global sustainability.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar’s developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE’s capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.