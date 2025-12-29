Muscat: Continuing its commitment to supporting the national economy and strengthening the foundations of sustainable growth, ahlibank organized the second edition of ahli Expo 2025 under the theme “Sustainable Prosperity: Business Readiness in a Renewed Economic Environment.” The Expo served as a strategic platform bringing together entrepreneurs, SMEs owners, regulators, and industry experts. It aimed to foster growth opportunities, build meaningful partnerships, and showcase products and services in an innovative and effective manner. The event was held at ahlibank’s Head Office in Al Wattaya, and featured a series of interactive workshops and engaging panel discussions that enriched dialogue and knowledge exchange.

ahli Expo 2025 featured an exhibition dedicated to SMEs, where 60 entrepreneurs showcased their products and services in different sectors such as real estate development, education and development, Financing Consulting, HR solutions, contracting and engineering consulting, tourism and hospitality, health and safety, information Technology and Artificial Intelligence. It provided valuable opportunities to build strategic relationships and partnerships with local companies and industry experts, supporting business growth through knowledge and experience exchange. The exhibition served as an effective platform for direct engagement and for gaining insight into the latest trends shaping Oman’s business environment.

The event attracted strong attendance and high levels of engagement from both the public and private sectors, bringing them together on a single platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. The event featured the participation of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion & Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as the key entities supporting and developing small and medium enterprises. This reflected the importance of effective government engagement in bridging policies and legislation with market realities, strengthening practical integration with the private sector and entrepreneurs, and opening direct channels for discussion and collaboration that help align initiatives with the needs of SMEs and support their sustainable growth.

The Expo featured inspiring experiences and local success stories that reflected the growth of entrepreneurship in the Sultanate. An interactive workshop focused on financial sustainability and building resilient business models, contributing to discussions on the current business landscape and equipping participants with practical skills to improve efficiency and scale their businesses within the Omani market.

ahli Expo 2025 underscores ahlibank’s vital role as a strategic partner in supporting small and medium enterprises, extending beyond financing to provide an integrated platform for learning, knowledge exchange, and the building of sustainable relationships and partnerships. This reflects the bank’s vision of empowering entrepreneurs and contributing meaningfully to sustainable economic development in the Sultanate of Oman.